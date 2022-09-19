Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Is ‘Father Stu’ Starring Mark Wahlberg Available to Watch on Netflix?

Published

Father Stu, Father Stu release date, Father Stu cast, Father Stu plot
Image Credit: CJ Entertainment

Father Stu, starring Mark Wahlberg, is a biographical drama written and directed by Rosalind Ross. It’s the story of a boxer-turned-priest, Stuart Long. Mark Wahlberg has been more inclined toward creating more meaningful movies lately, and this faith-heavy movie is undoubtedly one of them. Marks also serves as a producer in this movie and openly admits to spending millions while making this movie.

The film was released in the United States during Holy Week. Wahlberg fans are likely curious about the availability of this movie on Netflix.

To answer this question, Father Stu is now available to watch on Netflix as of September 16th, 2022. Along with the 2022 film, many Wahlberg films are available on the platform. For example, Four Brothers, Spenser Confidential, The Other Guys, and Me Time.

A few religious and inspiring movies, such as God Calling and Gifted Hands, are also available on this platform, which Father Stu fans might find interesting.

The movie was intended to arrive on Netflix after its theatrical release. Netflix and Sony had a new agreement where Sony’s theatrical releases were transferred to Netflix during the pay-one window. This window usually begins nine months after a film is released in theaters.

As of now, Wahlberg fans can check out the movie on Netflix. Fans can also rent or purchase Father Stu on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Vudu, and more.

For more information regarding Father Stu, stick to our website.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Maya Hawke, Maya Hawke stranger things, Maya Hawke bio Maya Hawke, Maya Hawke stranger things, Maya Hawke bio

Entertainment

Who is ‘Do Revenge’ Star Maya Hawke Dating?

Maya Hawke is currently at the top of her career. Millions of her fans are dying to know more about this Do Revenge star...

9 mins ago
Is Fate: The Winx Saga, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 updates Is Fate: The Winx Saga, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 updates

Entertainment

‘Fate: The Winx Saga star Abigail Cowen’: Are Stars Abigail Cowen and Danny Griffin Dating in Real Life?

The release of Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is just days away, and fans are anxious to find out what’s coming up in...

11 mins ago
From Scratch, From Scratch release date, From Scratch plot, From Scratch cast From Scratch, From Scratch release date, From Scratch plot, From Scratch cast

Entertainment

‘From Scratch’ Release Date, Cast, Synopsis, Trailer, And More

Attica Locke and Tembi Locke create the Netflix original series From Scratch. It’s based on the bestselling memoir, From Scratch: A Memoir of Love,...

11 mins ago
Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot

Entertainment

Is ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 3 Going to Happen?

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is just a day away from reaching our screens. Although Fate: The Winx Saga collected mixed reviews, it...

12 mins ago
The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix

Entertainment

‘The Midnight Club’ Gets Official Netflix Release Date for October

The show The Midnight Club, by filmmaker Mike Flanagan, won’t be coming to Netflix this September. When will it hit our screens? What is...

13 mins ago
Is Fate: The Winx Saga, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 updates Is Fate: The Winx Saga, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 updates

Entertainment

Is Fate: The Winx Saga Season 3 Coming?

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is just a day away from reaching our screens. Although Fate: The Winx Saga collected mixed reviews, it...

2 days ago
The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 plot, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 plot, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast

Entertainment

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Premiere

After a long time, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 has finally begun. The first two episodes are now available on Hulu, and fans couldn’t...

2 days ago
Walker season 3, Walker season 3 cast, Walker season 3 plot Walker season 3, Walker season 3 cast, Walker season 3 plot

Entertainment

What Is The Plot Of Walker Independence The CW?

Walker Independence is all set to make its debut on Thursday. October 6th at 9 p.m. ET slotting into CW’s fall line-up after its...

2 days ago
MasterChef season 12, MasterChef season 12 winner, MasterChef season 12 episode 20 MasterChef season 12, MasterChef season 12 winner, MasterChef season 12 episode 20

Entertainment

MasterChef Season 12, Episode 20 Winner: Who won MasterChef?

The latest season of MasterChef has indeed been exciting. The cooking challenges were a lot tougher than all the other seasons. However, fans weren’t...

2 days ago
Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot

Entertainment

New TV Shows and Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week [16 September]

Thanks to the 68 new movies and TV shows added to the library this week, September continues to be a lucrative month for new...

2 days ago
Whats leaving Netflix in October 2022 Whats leaving Netflix in October 2022

Entertainment

What’s Leaving Netflix In October [2022]

As always, Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away movies and series. In October, Netflix did the same. Below are all the licensed series and...

2 days ago
The Wonder, The Wonder plot, The Wonder cast, The Wonder release date The Wonder, The Wonder plot, The Wonder cast, The Wonder release date

Entertainment

The Wonder Starring Florence Pugh Cast, Synopsis, Release date, and More

Netflix will be adding another period drama film to our library soon. This upcoming new release from Netflix is called The Wonder, and we...

2 days ago