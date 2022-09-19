Is ‘Father Stu’ Starring Mark Wahlberg Available to Watch on Netflix?

Father Stu, starring Mark Wahlberg, is a biographical drama written and directed by Rosalind Ross. It’s the story of a boxer-turned-priest, Stuart Long. Mark Wahlberg has been more inclined toward creating more meaningful movies lately, and this faith-heavy movie is undoubtedly one of them. Marks also serves as a producer in this movie and openly admits to spending millions while making this movie.

The film was released in the United States during Holy Week. Wahlberg fans are likely curious about the availability of this movie on Netflix.

To answer this question, Father Stu is now available to watch on Netflix as of September 16th, 2022. Along with the 2022 film, many Wahlberg films are available on the platform. For example, Four Brothers, Spenser Confidential, The Other Guys, and Me Time.

A few religious and inspiring movies, such as God Calling and Gifted Hands, are also available on this platform, which Father Stu fans might find interesting.

The movie was intended to arrive on Netflix after its theatrical release. Netflix and Sony had a new agreement where Sony’s theatrical releases were transferred to Netflix during the pay-one window. This window usually begins nine months after a film is released in theaters.

As of now, Wahlberg fans can check out the movie on Netflix. Fans can also rent or purchase Father Stu on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Vudu, and more.

