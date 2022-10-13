Is ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’ Season 2 on Netflix?

When it comes to witch shows, there is no denying that the excellent series A Discovery of Witches is a spellbinding affair that fans will enjoy from start to finish. But can people watch it on Netflix?

When readers learned that the beloved All Souls trilogy was being adapted into a Made-For-TV Series, they were excited. It didn’t disappoint when it premiered in 2018 and quickly became a hit, earning an impressive score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series also earned a spot on the longlist for Best New Drama at the National Television Awards.

The story follows Diana Bishop, played by Teresa Palmer, as she sets out to unravel the mysteries of the Ashmole 782 manuscript. She becomes a reluctant spell caster to rescue her father from the clutches of a dangerous cult.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She’ll have to work with a vampire, no matter how untrustworthy witches deem him. Matthew Goode also stars in the new horror film as Professor Matthew Clairmont. The latter teams up with Ms. Bishop to uncover clues within a mystical book and protect it from being taken away by the supernatural beings of her world.

The question is no longer whether or not the three-season show and 25 episodes of A Discovery of Witches are worthwhile. The only question left to answer is if you can enjoy this incredible series on demand, courtesy of Drama Fever.

Is A Discovery of Witches available on Netflix?

If you happen to be a fantasy fan and cannot watch the series on Netflix, A Discovery of Witches has a fantastic home on Amazon Prime.

Where you can stream A Discovery of Witches

A Discovery of Witches is available on VOD platforms such as Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, and Amazon Prime. However, you can also stream it with AMC+ and Shudder every season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

You can check out the trailer below: