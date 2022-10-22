Recently, there’s been an uptick in quality “horror” content on TV, and there are many great options to binge-watch. Channel Zero takes the cake for being one of the many must-watch endeavors that have people sleeping with the lights on after the first few episodes.

Anthology series are hot right now, with hit shows like American Horror Story and Black Mirror keeping fans coming back for more. But Channel Zero takes a different approach. It aired on Syfy in 2016, but the network decided to drop it.

The wildly popular show that’s taken the world by storm has attained critical acclaim, and it has favourable reviews and interesting reviews on Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes. There are notable actors in each episode, such as Paul Schneider, Fiona Shaw, Amy Forsyth, Rutger Hauer, Steven Weber, and Natalie Brown, to name a few.

The show is designed to feel like a true binge, with four seasons that each contain chilling stories that get more intense as you dive deeper. It’s perfect for the Halloween season, and considering Netflix subscribers recently made it their top-requested show, it stands to reason they’re interested to see if it’s available on the streaming service.

Is Channel Zero available on Netflix?

It’s not hard to imagine that people might want to watch the series on the popular streaming service, given what it has to offer viewers. Unfortunately, Channel Zero is unavailable on Netflix, and it’s unknown whether that will change in the future.

But there are many other compelling and frightening titles available to members now. The most horrifying shows currently streaming on Netflix include Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, All of Us Are Dead, and The Haunting of Bly Manor.