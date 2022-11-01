Is ‘Call Jane’ Starring Elizabeth Banks on Netflix?

The film Call Jane has achieved impressive scores on Rotten Tomatoes, and many people are eager to see the movie’s poignant story. But can they stream Call Jane on Netflix?

Elizabeth Banks plays a woman named Joy, living as a traditional housewife in the 1960s, who finds out that her pregnancy with her second child is not safe for her, and she could die during the delivery of the baby. In need of help, Elizabeth Banks looks to an underground network of women risking freedom to help ladies in need get an abortion.

Phyllis Nagy serves as the director whose previous credit included the Emmy-nominated TV movie Mrs Harris and earned a writing credit for the movie Carol. Also starring alongside Banks and Weaver is a solid lineup of talented individuals such as Chris Messina, Kate Mara, Aida Turturro, Wunmi Mosaku, and John Magaro.

Is Call Jane available on Netflix?

Unfortunately, members of the Netflix streaming service can’t do so because Call Jane is not available to stream on Netflix, and it is unknown when that status could change.

But several other excellent film choices are ready to stream now on Netflix for subscribers. Some exceptional options include The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Irishman, and Pieces of a Woman.

Where you can stream Call Jane

You can only watch Call Jane in theatres.

You can check out the trailer below: