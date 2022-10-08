Is ‘Bromates’ On Netflix?

Everybody loves the buddy comedy genre, and Bromates looks to be another side-splitting addition. However, Netflix subscribers cannot enjoy Bromates yet.

Sid and Jonesie are both single when their girlfriends break up with them, and they move in together for an unhealthy friendship. Though it is more of a stay-over than a house-sharing agreement, the arrangement attracts trouble from even more of Sid’s ex-girlfriends. The duo experiences crazy events from beginning to end, which results in all kinds of hilarity.

The film stars Josh Brener, who fans of Silicon Valley will recognize. His co-star is Lil Rel Howery. The story centers around a social media company where the robot is named Jonesie and does the work of a human being.

Court Crandall and Chris Kemper direct the 98-minute-long film. The same people who wrote the screenplay are also involved in directing it. These people were hilarious, and this storyline will have you laughing all the way through.

Is Bromates starring Lil Rel Howery, available on Netflix?

Many subscribers would love to watch Bromates on the streamer, but it is unavailable on Netflix.

The streaming powerhouse does have a vast array of other choices from the comedy genre ready to stream right now. Some wickedly funny options include Don’t Look Up, Senior Year, and The Man From Toronto.

Where you can stream Bromates starring Lil Rel Howery

Bromates is in theaters. In addition, the comedy film can be found to rent or purchase on Prime Video.