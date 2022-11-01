Armageddon Time, made on a $15 million budget, boasts an intriguing story and an impressive cast that viewers will not want to miss.

The movie Finland Empire called “A Searing Portrait of America” is directed and written by James Gray, who has a slew of notable credits under his belt, including The Lost City of Z, We Own the Night and Ad Astra. The captivating narrative is a coming-of-age story about an American Jewish student Paul Graff who struggles with his experiences witnessing prejudice towards his African American Friend Johnny and himself.

The cast for the film is a star-studded affair featuring so many big names, including Jeremy Strong, Anthony Hopkins and Anne Hathaway. In addition, Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain plays President Donald Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump in the riveting flick.

Armageddon Time received a seven-minute standing ovation when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Is Armageddon Time available on Netflix?

Unfortunately, subscribers will not witness the motion picture because Armageddon Time is unavailable to stream on Netflix.

Where you can stream Armageddon Time

Armageddon Time received a limited release on October 28, 2022. On November 4, 2022, the motion picture will expand Armageddon Time nationwide.

You can check out the trailer below:

