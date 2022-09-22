Is 2002 Movie ‘Dahmer’ About the Notorious Serial Killer on Netlix?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters, arrived on Netflix on September 21st. Viewers have been curious to know more about this infamous serial killer. So they have been watching all of the movies made around the notorious serial killer, such as My Friend Dahmer and Dahmer, starring Jeremy Renner.

Dahmer is a 2002 film directed by David Jacobson. It’s based on a screenplay co-written by Jacobson and David Birke. Along with Renner, the cast includes:

Artel Great

Matt Newton

Dion Basco

Bruce Davison

Kate Williamson

Christina Payano

Sean Blakemore

Lily Knight and others

The film is based on Jeffrey Dahmer. He was one of the world’s most notorious serial killers, who killed 17 young men between 1978 and 1991.

So where is the movie Dahmer available? Is it available on Netflix?

Unfortunately, this film is not available to stream on Netflix. Subscribers hoped that Netflix would acquire the streaming rights for the movie before Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer came out. However, that’s not what happened. Netflix might get the rights to stream the film in the future, but it’s not there for now.

Not to worry if you’re looking for similar content to watch on Netflix. Here are a few contents that are similar to Dahmer:

Monster and Extremely Wicked,

Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Those who are looking for true-crime documentaries about serial killers can check out the following titles:

Catching Killers

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

The Ripper

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

