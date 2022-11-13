Insidious 5 Cast, Synopsis, Release Date And More

The Insidious movie franchise is one of the most successful horror movie series of all time. Four movies of this series are out, with the fifth movie on its way.

Viewers don’t need to wait for any announcements, and the movie is supposed to premiere in theatres on July 7th, 2023.

Cast-

Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, and Ty Simpkins will repeat their roles as Josh, Renai, and Dalton Lambert, respectively.

Synopsis-

The storyline is set 10 years after Insidious 2. Dalton is all grown up and has started going to college. However, Dalton is still in the clear. The demons are coming back to haunt Dalton and his family. With Insidious: Chapter

Three and Insidious 4: The Last Key, the original story, will continue.

Updates-

The movie is in post-production now. So, there are no promotional images or a trailer for now.

Where can we stream all Insidious movies online:

● Insidious is streaming on Peacock.

● Insidious 2 is available on Netflix.

● Insidious 3 is on Peacock.

● Insidious 4 is currently not available to stream on any platform. To watch this movie, viewers will need to rent or purchase it via VOD.

