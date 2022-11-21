‘Inside Job’ Season 1, Part 2 Cast: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Show?

Shion Takeuchi (Gravity Falls and Regular Show) created this series. This animated series is about an antisocial tech genius Reagan Ridley, who works for the largest conspiracy cover-up agency, Cognito inc. Season 1, part 1 concluded on an intense note for Reagan Ridley (voiced by Lizzy Caplan) as her unorthodox father swiped her dream promotion as head of Cognito inc, and part 2 starts right after the consequence.

The official logline for the Netflix original reads:

“Lizard people? Real. The moon landing? Fake. Managing the world’s conspiracies is a full-time job for an awkward genius and her dysfunctional co-workers.”

Some might want to familiarise themselves with a few actors who voice the animated characters for a better experience.

Here is a list of the voice actors of Inside Job season 1, part 2

According to Game Revolution, no significant cast changes were made for Inside Job season 1, part 2. The second part witnesses the return of these cast members, according to IMDb:

Lizzy Caplan as Reagan Ridley

Clark Duke as Brett Hand

Christian Slater as Randall Ridley

Brett Gelman as Magic Myc

Tisha Campbell as Gigi

Chris Diamantopoulos as Robotus

John DiMaggio as Glenn Dolphman

Bobby Lee as Dr. Andre Lee

Andy Daly as J.R. Scheimpough

Will Blagrove as Crisis Actor

It seems like no new actors have been added to the part 2 lineup. However, there could be some new voices that are just uncredited.

