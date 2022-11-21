Connect with us

‘Inside Job’ Season 1, Part 2 Cast: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Show?

Image Credit: Netflix

Shion Takeuchi (Gravity Falls and Regular Show) created this series. This animated series is about an antisocial tech genius Reagan Ridley, who works for the largest conspiracy cover-up agency, Cognito inc. Season 1, part 1 concluded on an intense note for Reagan Ridley (voiced by Lizzy Caplan) as her unorthodox father swiped her dream promotion as head of Cognito inc, and part 2 starts right after the consequence.

The official logline for the Netflix original reads:

“Lizard people? Real. The moon landing? Fake. Managing the world’s conspiracies is a full-time job for an awkward genius and her dysfunctional co-workers.”

Some might want to familiarise themselves with a few actors who voice the animated characters for a better experience.

Here is a list of the voice actors of Inside Job season 1, part 2

According to Game Revolution, no significant cast changes were made for Inside Job season 1, part 2. The second part witnesses the return of these cast members, according to IMDb:

Lizzy Caplan as Reagan Ridley
Clark Duke as Brett Hand
Christian Slater as Randall Ridley
Brett Gelman as Magic Myc
Tisha Campbell as Gigi
Chris Diamantopoulos as Robotus
John DiMaggio as Glenn Dolphman
Bobby Lee as Dr. Andre Lee
Andy Daly as J.R. Scheimpough
Will Blagrove as Crisis Actor

It seems like no new actors have been added to the part 2 lineup. However, there could be some new voices that are just uncredited.

