‘I Used to Be Famous’: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

A brand new British film will arrive on Netflix this fall, and it will be one of the first of the streamer’s U.K. Original Slate. The upcoming movie – I Used to Be Famous is going to appear on the big screens of specific theaters in the U.K. on September 9th.

According to the news outlet, this comedy-drama will be Eddie Sternberg’s directorial debut. He also co-wrote the script with Zak Klein, and collie McCarthy is the producer of this film.

I Used to Be Famous will appear on Netflix on September 16th. New releases usually start streaming video on the platform at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

Plot-



The story revolves around Vince. He is a member of what used to be the hottest boy band around. However, now he is a troubled former popstar who is alone and desperate. Therefore to make a comeback, he starts to perform in the streets of Peckham. Peckham is a working-class and culturally-diverse neighborhood in South-East London.



He finally creates an impromptu jam with Stevieb. Stevieb is a young autistic drummer with an extraordinary gift for rhythm. Their session gave rise to an unexpected friendship between the two misunderstood musicians. Together, they build up a unique bond through the power of music.

The cast of the movie includes-

Ed Skrein as Vince

Leo Long as Stevie

Eleanor Matsuura as Amber

Stanley Morgan

Eoin Macken

Lorraine Ashbourne

I Used to be Famous | Official Trailer | Netflix