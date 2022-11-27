‘I Can See Your Voice Season 2’ Episode 5 Release Date, Updates, And More

The musical series from BBC One, I Can See Your Voice (ICSYV), is about to premiere its new episode. The creators made this show after watching a similar show by Mnet Productions. Along with the UK, 28 other nations have adopted the show’s original format for their respective competitions.

The UK version first appeared on April 10th, 2021. Although it only aired for eight episodes, the show earned around a million views. The reason behind such viewership is the curiosity that the show builds. It needed to be renewed for another installment, which began airing earlier this year on October 15th.

Original panelists, including Amanda Holden, Jimmy Carr, and Alison Hammond, were also added to be the celebrity panelists this season. Paddy McGuiness hosts the show Top Gear, and it offers all elements that make it entertaining.

Contestants who would successfully guess the good singers from the bad singers can get a chance to win about £10,000. However, if they fail to do so, the lousy singer would take home the cash prize. As seen in the first season, the game rounds will consist of a Visual Round, Lip Sync Round, and Interrogation Round.

I Can See Your Voice Season 2 Episode 5: Release Date

I Can See Your Voice Season 2 Episode 5 aired yesterday November 26th, 2022. I Can See Your Voice is normally aired once a week with a single episode that has a run time of 54-55 minutes.

