‘I Came By’: A Parents Guide to Netflix’s British Thriller Movie

Netflix has just the thing to start the new month. On August 31st, a British movie titled- I Came By lands will be released on Netflix. The plot of this movie will surely attract fans.

I Came By is an upcoming Netflix original movie directed by Babak Anvari. It’s based on a screenplay co-written by Anvari and Namsi Khan. Anvari is well known for making the horror movie Under the Shadow and Wounds. Khan is also recognized for writing for the TV shows Humans, His Dark Materials, and The Midwich Cuckoos.

The thriller is based on a young rebellious graffiti artist who looks for homes for the wealthy and elite in London. However, things go out of order when the graffiti artist uncovers a dark secret in a hidden basement of a judge. This discovery puts him and his loved ones under threat



The film stars:-

George MacKay,

Kelly Macdonald,

Percelle Ascott,

Varada Sethu,

Hugh Bonneville, and others.

I Came By has a TV-MA rating. This means that it’s only meant to be watched by adults. So, the film may not be suitable for kids of age 17 years and under. However, older children should not have any problems while watching this film. The reason for this TV-MA age rating is the use of strong language, violence, and smoking.