Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

How to Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ for Free [2022]

Avatar photo

Published

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving plot, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving cast, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving apple tv
Image Credit: Apple Tv

The holiday season for many means Charlie Brown holiday television specials. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving was the tenth prime-time animated tv special established upon the Peanuts comics by Charles M. Schulz.

This 30-minute special is based on the story of Charlie Brown and the gang celebrating Thanksgiving. Although Peppermint Patty will see his grandmother, he asks everyone to go to Charlie Brown’s for a holiday. Fan-favorite Snoopy begins to prepare a fantastic feast for Woodstock and all his friends, and the classic story has remained with its audiences over the decades.

Earlier, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving aired on ABC, but the special won’t be playing on prime-time television this year. Since 2020, Apple TV+ has always had the Peanuts gang and has made all Charlie Brown holiday specials available to stream.

How to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free in 2022

Viewers need to go to the Apple TV+ website or app to watch Charlie Brown Christmas at any time in 2022. Those who are new to the platform and don’t yet own a subscription can also get a 7-day free trial to watch this.

However, there’s great news for fans who aren’t Apple TV+ subscribers. From November 23rd to November 27th, Apple TV+ will let everyone stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free without an account. So there will be free steaming windows for each Charlie Brown holiday memorable in 2022.

Other Peanuts character episodes like A Charlie Brown Christmas, It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown, and 14 other classic episodes spanning from 1966-2006, known as “The Peanuts Classics,” are also there on the platform. Two new series will join these shows- The Snoopy Show and Snoopy in Space: The Search for Life.

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo, Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo hbo, Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo release date, Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo plot Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo, Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo hbo, Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo release date, Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo plot

Entertainment

What is HBO’s New Docuseries ‘Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo’ About?

HBO will release three episodes of new docuseries, Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo this December. The first and second episodes are supposed to...

5 mins ago
Leopard Skin, Leopard Skin plot, Leopard Skin cast Leopard Skin, Leopard Skin plot, Leopard Skin cast

Entertainment

‘Leopard Skin’ on Peacock: What’s it About, Episode Count, Release Date, and Trailer

Peacock is going to add an action-packed series premiering this week. The trailer to Leopard Skin teases huge mysteries, plenty of action, and fun...

10 mins ago
The Sex Lives of College Girls season 2, The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Sex Lives of College Girls new season The Sex Lives of College Girls season 2, The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Sex Lives of College Girls new season

Entertainment

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ season 2 Release Schedule: Episode Release Dates

The HBO Max original seems entertaining, as it navigates the lives of four rather peculiar roommates, each with their own set of problems. This...

1 hour ago
The Princess Diaries 3, The Princess Diaries 3 release updates, The Princess Diaries 3 updates, The Princess Diaries 2 The Princess Diaries 3, The Princess Diaries 3 release updates, The Princess Diaries 3 updates, The Princess Diaries 2

Entertainment

Where to Watch the First Two Princess Diaries Movies

The Princess Diaries 3 is officially in its making. Yes, we will return to Genovia to see the country’s perfect queen and princess, who...

2 hours ago
Bones and All, Bones and All plot, Bones and All cast, Bones and All release date Bones and All, Bones and All plot, Bones and All cast, Bones and All release date

Entertainment

What is the Movie ‘Bones and All’ Starring Timothée Chalamet About?

This movie stars Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, and André Holland. The story is based on Camille DeAngelis‘s novel of the same name....

2 hours ago
The Santa Clauses, The Santa Clauses plot, The Santa Clauses cast, The Santa Clauses disney The Santa Clauses, The Santa Clauses plot, The Santa Clauses cast, The Santa Clauses disney

Entertainment

When is the Last Episode of ‘The Santa Clauses’ on Disney+?

Scott Calvin is officially going to retire from the Disney+ show, The Santa Clauses, and Tim Allen will play that role from the first...

2 hours ago

Tech

Crypto Crash: Why Crypto is Down Today?

Crypto is a very volatile market. What goes up comes quickly down.

3 hours ago
1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review 1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review

Entertainment

1889 on Netflix Cast and Character Guide

Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese’s new Netflix series,1899, is available to stream on the platform. It follows a migrant steamship of European immigrants...

5 hours ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix

Entertainment

1899’s Emily Beecham Age, Bio, Instagram, Roles, and More

Emily Beecham is one of the cast members steering the ensemble of 1899, the upcoming mind-bending sci-fi drama from the creators of Dark. The...

6 hours ago
The Santa Clauses, The Santa Clauses plot, The Santa Clauses cast, The Santa Clauses disney The Santa Clauses, The Santa Clauses plot, The Santa Clauses cast, The Santa Clauses disney

Entertainment

How Many Episodes Are There in ‘The Santa Clauses’ on Disney+?

Are you all ready for the new Disney+ series, The Santa Clauses!? So what can be expected from this sequel series? It’s been three...

6 hours ago
Irreverent, Irreverent plot, Irreverent cast, Irreverent peacock Irreverent, Irreverent plot, Irreverent cast, Irreverent peacock

Entertainment

When is the ‘Irreverant’ Release Date on Peacock?

Irreverent is supposed to premiere on Netflix in Australia and New Zealand, but viewers can stream the drama on Peacock in the United States....

6 hours ago

Business

The Secrets to Coming Up with Great Company Names Through Crowdsourcing

In today's business world, coming up with a great company name is more important than ever.

6 hours ago