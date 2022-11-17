How to Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ for Free [2022]

The holiday season for many means Charlie Brown holiday television specials. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving was the tenth prime-time animated tv special established upon the Peanuts comics by Charles M. Schulz.

This 30-minute special is based on the story of Charlie Brown and the gang celebrating Thanksgiving. Although Peppermint Patty will see his grandmother, he asks everyone to go to Charlie Brown’s for a holiday. Fan-favorite Snoopy begins to prepare a fantastic feast for Woodstock and all his friends, and the classic story has remained with its audiences over the decades.

Earlier, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving aired on ABC, but the special won’t be playing on prime-time television this year. Since 2020, Apple TV+ has always had the Peanuts gang and has made all Charlie Brown holiday specials available to stream.

How to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free in 2022

Viewers need to go to the Apple TV+ website or app to watch Charlie Brown Christmas at any time in 2022. Those who are new to the platform and don’t yet own a subscription can also get a 7-day free trial to watch this.

However, there’s great news for fans who aren’t Apple TV+ subscribers. From November 23rd to November 27th, Apple TV+ will let everyone stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free without an account. So there will be free steaming windows for each Charlie Brown holiday memorable in 2022.

Other Peanuts character episodes like A Charlie Brown Christmas, It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown, and 14 other classic episodes spanning from 1966-2006, known as “The Peanuts Classics,” are also there on the platform. Two new series will join these shows- The Snoopy Show and Snoopy in Space: The Search for Life.