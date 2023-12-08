How ‘Saltburn’ Became the Most Divisive Movie of the Year

Saltburn has been quite the hot topic among film critics and fans over the past couple of weeks. Some are calling it one of the best movies of the year, while others are wishing they had their money back. But how did a movie with so much going for it become so divisive anyway? We’re here to break it all down.

Spoilers for Saltburn ahead. . .

Saltburn is the second film from Emerald Fennell, the writer-director behind Promising Young Woman. If you’ve seen any of her work thus far, you’ll notice that her movies have a signature flair for style, shock, and humor. But having such a presence in movie-making will always make you more susceptible to criticism, and Saltburn is looking to be no exception.

That said, before we get into the discourse, let’s talk about the movie itself, shall we?

What is ‘Saltburn’ About?

Saltburn centers on Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan), a newly-arrived student at Oxford who is trying to break into higher society. He swiftly develops an obsession with his classmate, Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to spend the summer at his wealthy family’s estate after hearing that Oliver’s dad has passed away.

Throughout the summer, Oliver latches onto the Cattons in emotional, sexual, and fixative ways. The result is a dark portrayal of lust and power. More accurately, the kind of lengths people are willing to go to just for a taste of it.

Still of the Catton family estate in ‘Saltburn.’ Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

And yet, just like Promising Young Woman, it’s impossible to talk about Saltburn without delving into all the twists and turns the story takes. Not only is it imperative in judging the film overall, it’ll also reveal why the reviews have been so divisive anyway.

Saltburn is about much more than meets the eye. So, consider this your final spoiler warning. . .

What ‘Saltburn’ is Really About

While it’s evident from early on that Oliver is unhealthily obsessed with Felix, audiences will likely not be prepared for just how much. Halfway through the movie, it’s revealed that Oliver has essentially been lying about his entire background. His father never died, and more shockingly, he does not come from a low-income household like he’d led Felix and his family to believe.

But that’s not the only twist that Saltburn has in store. After Felix discovers the truth about Oliver, he refuses to stay friends with him. But before he can cut him off, Felix is found dead, and the family is left in shambles. Soon enough, the rest of the Cattons die one-by-one until only Oliver is left to take over their estate.

Barry Keoghan in ‘Saltburn.’ Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

The final stretch of the movie reveals that Oliver had actually orchestrated everything between him and Felix — from their “chance” meeting at Oxford to each subsequent death. The last scene shows Oliver living out his wealth-soaked fantasy in the Catton’s home, seemingly very content after destroying an entire family to get there.

So, it’s clear to see that Saltburn takes many bold strokes and has a lot to say. But is any of it actually worthwhile? Well, that seems to be where a lot of the criticism and praise lies.

You Either Love it or Hate it

If you’ve seen Saltburn, you know that one of its primary goals is to shock the audience. A certain scene involving a bathtub has gotten a lot of attention since its release, but there are at least two other sequences that are sure to make people even more uncomfortable. But on top of that, the plot twists discussed previously have had many people scrambling to either defend or diminish everything the film is trying to say. Or, perhaps, what it fails to say.

Like always, film critics are at the forefront of this debate. For example, Entertainment Weekly published a glowing review for Saltburn after its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival.

Saltburn is a darkly luscious portrait of obsession and visceral wanting. Fennell is wise to couch the story in the trappings of a British class drama, albeit a contemporary one. Her choice lends the transgressive elements of the film a sense of grandeur that helps make the viewer complicit in the action. Maureen Lee Lenker, Entertainment Weekly

Jacob Elordi in ‘Saltburn.’ Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

Then on the flip side, The New York Times reviewed the film and claimed it to be a half-baked thriller that doesn’t deliver in any of the ways it should.

“Saltburn” is the sort of embarrassment you’ll put up with for 75 minutes. But not for 127. It’s too desperate, too confused, too pleased with its petty shocks to rile anything you’d recognize as genuine excitement. Wesley Morris, The New York Times

So, to call Saltburn divisive would certainly be an understatement. It’s evident that having any kind of objective take on the film will be met with discourse. If you love it, you’re ignoring all its shallow attempts at thrills. If you hate it, you can’t enjoy it as pure entertainment and fun, not to mention its beautiful cinematography.

So then, where does all this discourse leave the film itself?

‘Saltburn’ is Ultimately a Mixed Bag

In classic modern-day fashion, the opinions around Saltburn have been very extreme. It’s easy to get caught up in them as a film fan — it happens all the time, in fact. In reality, judging movies like Saltburn is a difficult task. Is the movie an entertaining romp through wealth and an enticing portrait of jealousy? Or is it an embarrassing, underdeveloped look at every one of those themes?

Truth be told, there’s no easy answer. Saltburn is impeccably made on a technical level, with a gorgeous set design, costuming, and use of color. It has an incredible ensemble cast, all of whom bring great humor and depth to its dark story. However, the film also fails to fully flesh out its main character’s motivations. And the ending, while shocking, leaves much to be desired for this very reason.

Barry Keoghan and Archie Madekwe in ‘Saltburn.’ Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

So, the answer to whether Saltburn is good or bad is an irrelevant one. Yes, the movie is funny, entertaining, and shocking. It can also be very messy and underwhelming at times. It’s all of these things, so to write it off as just one would be disingenuous. After all, the movie must be divisive for a reason, right?

Ultimately, your enjoyment of Saltburn will depend on what aspects of the story you care about more. Or, how much you’re willing to forgive if the film as a whole can keep you intrigued. And at the end of the day, that’s a line that will be different for everybody.

Saltburn is now playing in theaters everywhere and will be available to stream on Prime Video starting December 22, 2023.