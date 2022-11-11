Connect with us

How Old Were Prince Charles and Princess Diana When They Married?

The Crown season 5, The Crown new season, The Crown, The Crown season 5 plot, The Crown season 5 cast
Image Credit: Netflix

Everyone knows that Prince Charles and Princess Diana, unfortunately, had a rough marriage. While The Crown is a fictional dramatisation inspired by actual events, it does show us some things that occurred. Netflix may have made up some details for television, but many critical events featured in this series happened in real life, including the prince and princess’ divorce.

The fifth season of this Netflix original is now streaming on Netflix. The new instalment of the drama is based on the growing marriage problems between Charles and Diana. The first episode begins with the two on a “second honeymoon” with their sons, William and Harry. However, the course changes as soon as we think things will be smooth sailing for a bit. And their relationship continues to fall apart for the 10-episode season.

Prince Charles was born in November 1948, whereas Diana was born in July 1961. So there’s a 12-year age gap between the heir and the Princess of Wales.

The two started dating each other in the mid-1980, which continued for around six months before Charles popped the question. The prince proposed to his future princess in February 1981, and she was only 19 years old.

The couple got married on July 29th, 1981. Diana had just turned 20, whereas Charles was 32 years old. The two royals got married for 15 years before getting divorced officially.

