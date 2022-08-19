How Many Season of ‘CoComelon’ Are There on Netflix?

CoComelon is a cultural phenomenon. It is a short animation clip for children. It’s come to fruition and is easily one of the world’s most significant children’s properties; while it is controversial, it’s massive on Netflix.

Originaly a YouTube channel, CoComelon has stretched its wings and become a staple on streaming services like Netflix in recent years.

How many seasons of CoComelon are on Netflix?

There are five seasons of CoComelon on Netflix as of August 2022, and the sixth season will be released in September 2022.

Netflix has the global rights to CoComelon, and every region receives new seasons together.

Here’s a complete list:

June 1st, 2020 – Season 1

Fun Pack

Kids’ Favorites

Playdate with J.J.

December 18th, 2020 – Season 2

Family Jams

Playtime Favorites

Learn and Play with J.J.

June 2nd, 2021 – Season 3

Learning with J.J.

Let’s Be Friends

A Sunny Day for Play

October 15th, 2021 – Season 4

It’s Time for Play with J.J.

Games and Fun for Everyone

CoComelon Fun Club

April 1st, 2022 – Season 5

It’s Time to Celebrate!

Sing-along Time Together

Yes, Yes to Healthy Habits

September 5th, 2022 – Season 6 – To be declared

According to the sources, Netflix is also working on a new exclusive series called CoComelon Lane.