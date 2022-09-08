Connect with us

Cobra Kai: How Many Episodes of Cobra Kai season 5?

Cobra Kai season 5, Cobra Kai
Image Credit: Netflix

We are not far from the release of Cobra Kai season 5, and the viewers cannot wait to see what happens next for our favorite Senseis and karate students. From the trailer, it seems that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) will only become stronger as he opens up new dojos across the valley.

On the other hand, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) will require much help to take him down. Fortunately, Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) is there in Los Angeles to assist them.

The audience was stunned by the climax of Cobra Kai season 4. We’re sure that the consequences of those events will have the characters all over the place as they try to move on.

The fifth season of Cobra Kai would not be any shorter than its previous installments, as there are ten episodes total right now. This is the same number of episodes the show has every season.

Only a few days are left until Cobra Kai season 5 arrives on Netflix. Do you think Daniel, Johnny, and Chozen can stop Silver and shut Cobra Kai forever?

Well, it’s not going to be easy, especially since Johnny has given up karate at the start of the season and needed some convincing to get back into it.

These assumptions are all based on the trailer.

We need to wait for the season to arrive to know the actual plot.
