How Many Episodes Is Partner Track Are There

The premiere of Arden Cho‘s highly-anticipated romantic legal drama series Partner Track is just a few days away. It is based on the book written by Helen Wan. But how many episodes does this series have?

Partner Track season 1 consists of 10 episodes in total. Ten episodes are standard, and new Netflix shows don’t even receive that much anymore.

Each episode of Partner Track has a run time of 40-45 minutes. So the viewers will need approximately 7 1/2 hours to watch the entire season. That’s an adequate binge-watch that you can divide throughout a weekend or the following week. The show is also fast-paced and is not that hard to watch, and the viewers might be surprised at how easy it is to binge the entire thing in one sitting.

The episode titles for all ten episodes have not yet been released. However, we do know the title of the premiere and finale episodes. The premiere episode is titled “Material Adverse Change,” and the finale is titled “Dawn Raid,” as per IMDb.

Based on these titles and their real-world significance in law and finance, it can be assumed that all episode titles will be a term associated with practising law.

To prevent potential spoilers, Netflix does not release all of the episode titles beforehand. However, in this case, it might just be because Partner Track is a new show.