How Many Episodes Are There in ‘Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3’? [Full Release Schedule]

Published

Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries
Image Credit: Netflix

If you’re looking for a new true crime this Halloween season, look no further than Netflix. The streamer already has various docuseries examining different cases, whether serial killer murders or fraud and theft. My personal favorites are the ones without answers to questions we never learn. Earlier this month, The Watcher premiered on Netflix with six episodes (each an hour long) recounting a mystery of a man who spent years watching beautiful women through their windows in New York City.

Fans of Unsolved Mysteries should make a point to watch the third season. It’s coming to Netflix soon, and each episode will explore a mysterious death or departure that has never been solved.

It will be a wild ride when the first three episodes are released on Tuesday, October 18.

Release schedule of Unsolved Mysteries season 3

Netflix is not releasing Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 all at once; instead, new episodes will drop weekly through the start of November.

Here’s when each episode will come out:

Episode 1: Tuesday, October 18
Episode 2: Tuesday, October 18
Episode 3: Tuesday, October 18
Episode 4: Tuesday, October 25
Episode 5: Tuesday, October 25
Episode 6: Tuesday, October 25
Episode 7: Tuesday, November 1
Episode 8: Tuesday, November 1
Episode 9: Tuesday, November 1

All episodes of Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 are expected to come out at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET the morning of the release dates.

