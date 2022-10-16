Connect with us

How Many Episodes Are There In 'The Watcher' Series On Netflix

Netflix has debuted their new ‘true crime’ series, The Watcher, a highly-anticipated show based on the true story of a married couple who move into their dream home only to be stalked by a mysterious stalker named “The Watcher.”

The show stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, and Isabel Gravitt.

The Watcher follows Dean and Nora Brannock as they move into their dream new home in New Jersey. Dean and Nora have put all their savings into the closing but soon realize the neighborhood is less than welcoming. Their icy welcome quickly turns into a living hell when threatening letters from someone calling themselves “The Watcher” start arriving, terrorizing the Brannocks to their breaking point as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.

The new show on Netflix is based on true events and is creepy, so you’ll have to dedicate some time around your work schedule to watch.

How many episodes is The Watcher on Netflix?

There are a total of seven episodes in the miniseries. Here are the episode titles:

Episode 1, “Welcome, Friends”
Episode 2, “Blood Sacrifice”
Episode 3, “Götterdämmerung”
Episode 4, “Someone to Watch Over Me”
Episode 5, “Occam’s Razor”
Episode 6, “The Gloaming”
Episode 7, “Haunting”

The show is created by executive producers Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. One of the executive producers is also the creator of Netflix’s newest successful release, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

