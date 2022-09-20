How ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Reminded Us About the Importance of Friendship

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is an excellent example of the writers developing their plot based on the reviews of season 1.

The way the writers made friendship an essential and supportive element in the second season of Fate is commendable. In the first season, much of the story was centered on Bloom, her search for answers, and her slow acclimation to the real world that she’d been dropped into after setting her parents’ room on fire and severely injuring her mother.

Terra, Musa, Stella, and especially Aisha acted like satellites that moved around Bloom. Throughout the plots, they were either focused on romance or working as supports or obstacles for Bloom. They were not a quintet of friends, although the show told us they were. Season 2, however, presents a different story.

In the second season, Bloom is not walking solo through the episodes. While focusing on the immense power she wields with the Dragon Flame, and the plot focuses on how this pushes her to take missions on herself. An incredible amount of teamwork can be seen in this second season.

The girls play to their strengths. They strategize together, lovingly rag on each other’s plans, and are frank when one of them makes a mistake.

