‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Is All About ‘Leaving Childhood Behind’

House of the Dragon is streaming now on Amazon Prime. The third episode, “Second of His Name,” aired the other night. On the one hand, we got a lengthy hunt sequence that dove deeper into characters like Rhaenrya and especially Viserys, and on the other, the show tried its hand at one of those big battle scenes that Game of Thrones became so famous for in the back half of its run. It was a good time all around.

As always, HBO released an “Inside the Episode” you can watch it below:

I know this is incredibly dense, but when I first watched the episode, I honestly didn’t make the connection between both Daemon and Rhaenyra being covered in blood. Also interesting to hear that it symbolizes both of them moving on from childhood.

Watch the trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 4, “King of the Narrow Sea.”

And now we look to next Sunday and the fourth episode of House of the Dragon, “King of the Narrow Sea.” Viserys will be back in the same room as Daemon for the first time since the series premiere, which should be exciting.

For further updates, please stay in tune with us.