‘House of the Dragon’ Cuted its First Significant Character?

All the characters in George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood has one child missing: in Martin’s novel, Daeron Targaryen. He’s the youngest kid of King Viserys and Alicent Hightower, but he was born around the same time as Jacaerys. He should be a growing boy by “The Princess and the Queen.”

But why did they cut him out?

Among Alicent’s sons, Daeron might be the least important to the story. However, he still has some important stuff to do, and fans are curious to see how the House of the Dragon writers make up for his absence, assuming he is cut.

Daeron appears in this play mostly later in the story, after the rivalry between Rhaenyra and Alicent transforms into a proper war. Daeron, with his dragon named Tessarion, assists the greens to fight some battles in the Reach before marching east to take on his half-sister Rhaenyra.

In the book, Daeron is supposed to be the most charming, likable, and all-around decent amongst all his brothers. Considering that the greens are villainous at the moment, it might have been good to have someone who wasn’t a complete tool in their ranks.

However, there is still a chance that Daeron is part of this story. We will have to wait to find out.

