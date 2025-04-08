‘Hopecore’ Films: Finding Optimism in Cinema

Feeling uninspired? Hopeless? Anxious? With everything that is going on in the world right now, on top of the pressures of work and school, I’m sure so many young people out there are feeling the same. To cheer you up, I’d like to recommend a selection of films that I feel capture the essence of ‘hopecore’.

As defined by Urban Dictionary, ‘hopecore’ has become a popular trend on TikTok, referring to an optimistic aesthetic conveyed via nostalgic clips, shots of beautiful cinematography of the natural world, and scenes from films that embody feelings of hope, joy, kindness and community.

Unfortunately, in this fast-paced modern world, we are constantly bombarded with upsetting and distressing content on the news and social media. This can make things can seem hopeless and dull. As a result, mental health disorders like depression and anxiety are becoming more and more of a pressing issue for many young people, particularly college/university students.

Sometimes, there is a simple solution to tackle these negative emotions: a great movie! Films can be transformative experiences and instant mood changers; they provide us with moments of comfort and with the inspiration to tackle challenges and take the next steps in life.

So, next time you’re not feeling your best, have a read of this article and pick a film that encapsulates ‘hopecore’ for a fun night in!

1. Uptown Girls (2003)

Molly (left) and Ray (right) become unlikely friends. (Image: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/IMDb)

If you’re a fan of chick flicks like Legally Blonde (2001) and 13 Going On 30 (2004), you’ll absolutely love Uptown Girls! This charming and heart-warming story follows Molly Gunn, a free-spirited young woman, who becomes employed as a nanny for an uptight young girl named Ray. At first, their contrasting personalities clash and they struggle to get along.

However, as the movie progresses, the girls begin to realise they aren’t so different after all and a friendship begins to blossom between them. They help each other to overcome their personal problems, learning vital life lessons from one another.

“Every story has an end. But in life, every ending is just a new beginning.”- Dakota Fanning (Ray)

Not only is Uptown Girls a guaranteed mood booster, but it is also an inspirational and moving film, particularly for young women. It showcases the importance of friendship, female solidarity, and asking for help and support when you’re in a difficult spot.

2. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Red (left) and Andy (right) form a close bond in Shawshank prison. (Image: Castle Rock Entertainment/IMDb)

The Shawshank Redemption follows the journey of Andy Dusfrene, a young man who is wrongfully accused of murder and sent to Shawshank State Prison. Whilst this may sound like a bleak and hopeless premise, Andy makes the period of time he spends in prison as meaningful as possible.

Upon arriving at the jail, Andy befriends another prisoner named Red. Between them, they work to reform Shawshank. Their beautiful friendship also inspires other prisoners to make positive changes in their lives behind bars.

“Remember Red, hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.”- Tim Robbins (Andy)

Despite his wrongful incarceration, Andy retains hope throughout the entire film that he will one day escape. He insists that hope is a ‘good thing’ and will never die, regardless of how broken or desperate one may become.

Whilst I am hesitant to give away any spoilers in terms of how the film ends, I can guarantee that The Shawshank Redemption will leave you feeling hopeful and inspired!

3. Erin Brockovich (2000)

As a single mom, Erin will do anything it takes provide for her kids. (Image: Universal Pictures/IMDb)

Based on an incredible true story, Erin Brockovich follows a headstrong single mother who begins work as a paralegal. Determined to create the best life possible for her kids, she dedicates herself to solving an important legal case.

She fiercely investigates the damages inflicted by a gas and water company, desperate to ensure that justice is served. As a smart, adaptable and assertive character, Erin establishes herself to viewers as a feminist icon.

“I don’t need pity. I need a paycheck.”- Julia Roberts (Erin)

Julia Robert’s strong portrayal as Erin earned her various accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Actress. This allowed the real life story of Erin Brockovich to become more widespread, spreading hope that there are genuinely good people out there who will stop at nothing to protect people and their rights.

If you need your faith in humanity restoring, or are looking for a great representation of female power, Erin Brockovich is the movie for you!

4. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Walter’s quest for the missing negative leads him on the adventure of a lifetime. (Image: Twentieth Century Fox/IMDb)

Starring and directed by Ben Stiller, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty follows Walter, a lonely and uninspired negative assets manager at LIFE Magazine. Walter is a chronic, maladaptive daydreamer, finding his imagination to be more exciting than his life.

However, when an important negative picture goes missing, his daydreams of adventure becomes reality. He embarks on an amazing journey, traversing Greenland, Iceland, and even the Himalayas, to track down this photo.

“To see the world, things dangerous to come to, to see behind walls, draw closer, to find each other, and to feel. That is the purpose of life.”- Ben Stiller (Walter)

The film boasts some stunning cinematography of these various countries Walter explores, an uplifting soundtrack, and a stellar cast of comedy icons. It teaches important lessons about having courage, taking risks, and breaking away from the status quo.

If you’re in need of a boost of courage and positivity, or want some travel inspo, then The Secret Life of Walter Mitty is a must watch!

5. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Olive’s family embark on a chaotic roadtrip to support her in a beauty pageant. (Image: Big Beach Films/IMDb)

Little Miss Sunshine follows a dysfunctional family’s road trip journey to a child’s beauty pageant, in which Olive, the youngest member of the family, is set to perform.

Despite each family member’s individual problems and grievances, the group are determined to help Olive achieve her dreams. The family suffers many setbacks on their journey, but these prove essential in strengthening their bonds.

“A real loser is someone who’s so afraid of not winning he doesn’t even try.”- Alan Arkin (Grandpa)

Little Miss Sunshine preaches the importance of resilience, never giving up on your dreams, and working together as a team. Even the most pessimistic members of the family recognise that failure is an important part of life; it helps make us stronger as people and gives us a learning opportunity.

If you need some motivation, or feel like a bit of a ‘loser’, stick Little Miss Sunshine on and you will feel a whole lot better!