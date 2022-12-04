Heartland Season 16 Episode 10: Release Date, Updates And More

Heartland Season 16 Episode 10 is supposed to air soon. The last episode of the ninth season premiered just a few days ago, and now the fans are eagerly waiting for the new release. The show Heartland is about two sisters who live on a ranch with their father and grandfather and face any challenges that may come up while also enjoying their life. It’s a good time at the ranch now that the problems and challenging portions of the season are over.

Heartland Season 16 Episode 10 is supposed to air on December 4th, 2022. The episode is titled “Lurking in the Shadows”. At 7 o’clock, Canadian Standard Time, it will end on CBC. Fans should look out for the fresh episodes, which air every Sunday. Amy and Lou set out on a road trip to catch a Miracle Girl imposter. Tim puts on a rodeo school showcase, but a slew of mysterious occurrences jeopardises the performance.

How To Watch Heartland Season 16 Episode 10?

New Heartland episodes are broadcast on CBC. The episodes are released every Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

Those who want to watch fresh episodes right away from outside of Canada can use a VPN to access CBC Gem. Heartland’s Season 15 on the Canadian CBC will end about three months before Season 16 debuts on Netflix. The prior seasons of Heartland are available on Netflix as well.

