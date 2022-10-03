Fans of the show are hungry for another season, despite only being two weeks into the newest release.

Sooner than you think, you will be able to watch Heartbreak High Season 2. Based on the successful 1994 Australian series released in September, it’s not surprising that many people have already watched and loved it.

The teen drama, which is a bit of a cross between Netflix’s hit series Never Have I Ever and Sex Education, follows the students and teachers of Hartley High as they “navigate racial tensions, explore their sexuality, ups and downs of high school romances, and all other sorts of teen angst”.

There has been an update on the Netflix series Heartbreak High. Hannah Chapman created the show, and will it be renewed for a second season?

Heartbreak High season 2: Has the series been renewed or cancelled?

The series might have enough following to warrant a second season, but we are not sure yet. Netflix has not made an official statement on this yet.

The show’s success will depend on how often and how many people watch it. From its release, Heartbreak High ranked in Netflix’s top 10 shows, and it became the most watched show globally on Netflix after being viewed for over 18 million hours in one week.

