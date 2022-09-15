Connect with us

‘Heartbreak High’ Parents Guide: What is the Age Rating for Netflix’s Drama Series?

Image Credit: Netflix

Heartbreak High is finally streaming on Netflix. It’s a reboot of the popular ‘90s Australian drama series of the same name. Like the original series, the reboot follows the lives of the students who attend Hartley High and it’s set in modern times. If that sounds enjoyable, then read on for a parent’s guide and age rating.

Created by Hannah Carroll Chapman, Ben Gannon, and Michael Jenkins. It inspired the original 1994 series but is reimagined for a new generation. The story centers on a girl named Amerie and when a map charting all the students’ sexcapades is discovered, its author, Amerie becomes an instant pariah and her best friend dumps her. Now Amerie’s mission is to rebuild her reputation and right her wrongs. Can Amerie’s new outsider friends help her?

The Heartbreak High cast includes Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Asher Yasbincek, Thomas Weatherall, Josh Heuston, Will McDonald, and many others.

So is this show child-friendly? Is it okay to watch Heartbreak High with kids? Without further ado, here are the ratings that measure the show’s content when it comes to parents.

Parents Guide and Age Rating

The TV-MA rating that Heartbreak High is given means “no one under 17 should watch it.” It was given this rating due to content like drug use, strong language, sex, nudity, sexual violence, and smoking. All of these topics are inappropriate for younger kids to see.

