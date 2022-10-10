HBO Max’s ‘Velma’ cast: Who will voice the iconic characters?

After much anticipation, we now have more news about HBO Max’s Velma series. Executive producer and actress Mindy Kalig revealed the show’s cast while at New York Comic-Con on October 6th.

The new Scooby-Doo movie is about Velma Dinkley’s origin story! She’s always been known as the brains of the gang, but this exciting look into who she was before she joined the team will be really interesting.

The show will debut next year, and it will be exciting for those who enjoy dark comedy because there will be ten episodes in season one. There’s also a hint of what’s to come when you watch the trailer for the series.

Kalig herself will be voicing Velma, which the show is centered around. Of course, we can’t forget the rest of the Scooby-Doo gang.

Who will be joining the Velma cast alongside Mindy Kalig?

The series will also star Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, and Crazy Rich Asians actress Constance Wu as Daphne. Joining the two ladies will be Sam Richardson as Shaggy and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Glenn Howerton as Fred.

While we still do not know what other characters will be featured, we do know some of the stars appearing in the series. We’ll hear the likes of Debby Ryan, Ken Leung, Jane Lynch, Shay Mitchell, and Wanda Sykes.

HBO Max has created a new movie: Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo. This movie is not part of the show Velma. While at Comic-Con, Kaling remarked that Velma would be doing her own thing in this movie.

It’s a shame we won’t see Scooby-Doo in the Velma movie series. But it should prove to be a fun movie for adults to enjoy.