Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Hayat Bugün’ Episode 8 Release Date and Where to Watch

Avatar photo

Published

Hayat Bugün Episode 8, Hayat Bugün new episode, Hayat Bugün Episode 8 plot, Hayat Bugün Episode 8 cast
Image Credit: NBC Universal

The eighth episode of Hayat Bugün is about to be released. The Turkish show is the first adaptation of the American medical drama show New Amsterdam. NBC Universal Formats and Universal Television produce the series.

The show features an old renowned Hospital in Turkey, Hisarönü Hospital, but somehow things change with time, and the hospital began losing its name. Chief Surgeon Bars Güvenir attempts to turn back time, striving to restore the hospital to its former glory while he deals with his own life and challenges.

Episode eight will release on Wednesday, 7 December 2022, at midnight EST in Turkey on Show TV. The show won’t be available for other viewers as it is solely broadcast on Show TV. So, for the show to be available in different parts of the world, we’ll have to wait for a while to get English subtitles or dubbed versions of the show.

For more updates, please keep visiting our website.

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

You People, You People plot, You People cast, You People netflix You People, You People plot, You People cast, You People netflix

Entertainment

‘You People’ Netflix Release Date, Cast, Synopsis, Trailer, and Everything Else You Need to Know

A new romantic comedy film titled You People will be released on Netflix in early 2023, and here we’ve created a guide of everything...

17 mins ago

Business

How Businesses Will Invest During the Recession

Which Businesses Will Flourish During The Recession?

25 mins ago
The Last of Us, The Last of Us cast, The Last of Us plot The Last of Us, The Last of Us cast, The Last of Us plot

Entertainment

‘The Last of Us’ Voice Actors, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, to Star in HBO Adaptation

HBO just released a trailer for its upcoming hit show “The Last of Us“, an adaptation of a post-apocalyptic zombie video game. The show...

29 mins ago
Men in Black, Men in Black plot, Men in Black cast Men in Black, Men in Black plot, Men in Black cast

Entertainment

Complete List of What’s Leaving Netflix in January 2023

Hey Folks, This end is around the corner, and 2023 is coming, and as usual, Netflix is removing shows and movies from its platform...

43 mins ago
Doom Patrol Season 4, Doom Patrol, Doom Patrol new season Doom Patrol Season 4, Doom Patrol, Doom Patrol new season

Entertainment

‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4 Episode 1 & 2 Release Date and Where to Watch

Fans have been waiting for Doom Patrol‘s fourth season to return for a year. Don’t worry, the wait is over! The first episode is...

50 mins ago

Entertainment

True-Crime Documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2023

We keep track of the true-crime documentaries headed to Netflix in 2023 and beyond, so you don’t have to. In recent years, Netflix has...

1 hour ago
The participants are dancing on the beach. The participants are dancing on the beach.

Entertainment

‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4: Episode Release Schedule on Netflix

Hey folks, the temperatures might be cooling down, but things are heating on Netflix this December because Netflix is releasing Too Hot to Handle...

2 hours ago

Fitness

4 Surprising Reasons To Incorporate CBD Into Your Fitness Journey

If you are still on the fence, here is a list of reasons why incorporating CBD into your fitness routine is a wise move.

6 hours ago

Drugs

The Crisis of Drug Misuse and the UK Government’s Efforts to Address it

Drug abuse is on the rise, with drug-related deaths increasing by 80% since 2012 in some regions, increasing demand for drug rehabilitation services across the country.

1 day ago

News

15 Tech Essentials for an Enhanced Family Life

Here are 15 essential tech items that every family should consider using!

1 day ago

Work

Tips for Those Seeking a Degree in Mechanical Engineering

In this article, we'll give you some tips for those seeking a degree in mechanical engineering. Keep reading to learn more.

1 day ago
The White Lotus, The White Lotus cast, The White Lotus plot, The White Lotus season 2 The White Lotus, The White Lotus cast, The White Lotus plot, The White Lotus season 2

Entertainment

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Who’s Most Likely to Die in the Season Finale?

The White Lotus is a comedy-drama anthology television series that follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain. The show...

1 day ago