‘Hayat Bugün’ Episode 8 Release Date and Where to Watch

The eighth episode of Hayat Bugün is about to be released. The Turkish show is the first adaptation of the American medical drama show New Amsterdam. NBC Universal Formats and Universal Television produce the series.

The show features an old renowned Hospital in Turkey, Hisarönü Hospital, but somehow things change with time, and the hospital began losing its name. Chief Surgeon Bars Güvenir attempts to turn back time, striving to restore the hospital to its former glory while he deals with his own life and challenges.

Episode eight will release on Wednesday, 7 December 2022, at midnight EST in Turkey on Show TV. The show won’t be available for other viewers as it is solely broadcast on Show TV. So, for the show to be available in different parts of the world, we’ll have to wait for a while to get English subtitles or dubbed versions of the show.

