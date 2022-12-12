Harry and Meghan: Will There Be a Season 2 of the Netflix Documentary?

The long documentary Harry and Meghan officially arrived on Netflix on Thursday, December 7th. The docuseries is about the royal couple and their relationship up to now. It also dives into their troubles and tribulations while in the British Royal Family fold.

But will there be a Harry and Meghan season 2?

The Harry and Meghan docuseries is already divided into two parts, which consist of six episodes in total, with the first three episodes officially premiering on December 7th and the next three episodes releasing a week later on the streaming giant on December 15th

We don’t know much about the Harry and Meghan season 2 docuseries. However, it’s quite unlikely because the pair have only signed a deal with Netflix for just one documentary on their life. This exclusive documentary makes us up to date on what the royal pair have been up to since leaving their full-time roles as working British royals, so we doubt that they’ll not have much left to say. But who knows? Maybe after a few more years, Harry and Meghan will come back with a new documentary.

Their relationship with Netflix isn’t over yet. As reported earlier, Harry and Meghan signed a $100 million deal with Netflix, which promises an animated series and a show based on the Invictus Games to its viewers. However, we don’t know when these projects will be released on Netflix.

