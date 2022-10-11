Halloween Movie Franchise: How Many Michael Myers Movies Are There?

It’s getting colder, so it must be Halloween season! Now is the perfect time to watch our favorite Halloween movies while they’re in theaters. Michael Myers is a personal favorite to many, and we want to know where to stream all the Halloween movie franchises. Is there just one streaming platform that has them all, or are they spread out?

We love kicking off Halloween movies binge-watch leading up to October 31. And when it comes to horror franchises, the Halloween movie series is one of the most successful ones and the series with the most movies, too!

With so many streaming services available, it can be difficult to figure out where a movie is streaming. But don’t worry! We have done the work for you and compiled a list of all the streaming movies on various sites. Find your favorite movie snacks, and we’ll take care of the rest!

How many are Michael Myers movies in the Halloween franchise?

Halloween movies have a very confusing timeline. You’re better off just watching them blindly and figuring it out as you go along. The experience of being entertained and spooked by the thrill and jump scares what matters, not knowing every detail beforehand. Throughout the series, there have been 13 movies featuring Michael Myers. The final movie premieres on October 14, 2022.

Halloween, October 25, 1978

Halloween II, October 30, 1981

Halloween III: Season of the Witch, October 22, 1982

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, October 21, 1988

Halloween 5: Revenge of Michael Myers, October 13, 1989

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, September 29, 1995

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, August 5, 1998

Halloween: Resurrection, July 12, 2002

Halloween, August 31, 2007

Halloween II, August 28, 2009

Halloween, October 19, 2018

Halloween Kills, October 15, 2021

Halloween Ends in October 2022