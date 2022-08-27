Halloween Ends: Is It Available On Peacock?

The renewal of the Halloween franchise has been a pleasure to watch. The fans were excited for Halloween Ends.

In 2021, the fans also received Halloween Kills well, although the film changed the usual format of the film. These recent movies are suitable for even those new to the franchise.

Additionally, the films have done an excellent job introducing new characters and paying tribute to the past. Although Michael Myers was introduced in the 1970s, he’s still as scary and inventive as he used to be.

For that reason, Jamie Lee Curtis still forms the franchise’s heart and is a popular horror movie figure. The fans want to see more of her and more of Michael Myers. So, the question is, what is the fate of Halloween Ends?

The movie theatres are currently open, and there is some good news. As per Deadline reports, Halloween Ends will be available both at the movie theatres and on Peacock(the streaming platform)

Those who are anxiously waiting for this movie then you won’t have to wait much longer. Halloween Ends is supposed to start streaming on October 14th, 2022. It is, therefore, perfect for either a Halloween watch or a pre-Halloween watch.