Halloween Ends: Is Halloween Ends The Final Movie In The Series?

After Rob Zombie’s take on the franchise, David Gordon Green revived the menace of The Shape in 2018 with Halloween. It’s a direct sequel to the original 1978 horror film of the same name.

The latest Green Halloween film series is different for two reasons.

Firstly, it features the comeback of Jamie Lee Curtis as series protagonist Laurie Strode. Secondly, the series seems to break through all Halloween movies after the 1978 film. Yes, Halloween H20 never took place.

For now, Halloween ends on the 14th of October. According to the sources, this Halloween series is supposed to be only a trilogy. Jamie Lee Curtis will be recreating the role of Laurie Strode once again. So, considering the present situation, there is no reason to think that the trilogy will expand to a tetralogy.

However, there can still be a chance. Depending on how Halloween Ends performs at the box office, and its influence on the audience, there could be some plans for the fourth movie.

Not to worry, The Halloween franchise is not going anywhere shortly. Similar to the greatest of evils, Halloween will stay with us forever. It will rise once again in the forthcoming future, to haunt the dark suburban streets. It’s just a matter of time.