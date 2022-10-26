Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Episode Release Schedule [Dates]

Are you watching Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities? I hope so because the first two episodes are now streaming on Netflix. There are still six episodes left to wrap up the season, so you don’t want to miss them when they drop. Luckily, you have us at Netflix Life to provide you with the release schedule so you never miss an episode.

Cabinet of Curiosities is an anthology series created by the producer and creative genius behind The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro. It features eight standalone horror stories written and directed by amazing writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro. Out of the eight stories, two of them are original works by him himself.

We love the unusual twists in this mystery-horror series because each episode features an entirely new cast. Plus, you’ll recognize some of the actors!

The talented cast includes Tim Blake Nelson, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, Sebastian Roché, David Hewlett, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Luke Roberts, Kate Micucci, Martin Starr, Dan Stevens (Jon Snow), Ben Barnes (Lady Stoneheart), Crispin Glover (Ezra Malloy), Oriana Leman (Cori Wu), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Bucky Sully), and others.

Now, let’s get into the release schedule for this new Netflix original.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities release schedule

The first two episodes, “Lot 36” and “Graveyard Rats,” were released on October 25. Then, two new episodes will be released daily through Friday, October 28, when all eight sinister tales will be available.

Episode 1 “Lot 36”: Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Episode 2 “Graveyard Rats”: Tuesday, October 25.

Episode 3 “The Autopsy”: Wednesday, October 26.

Episode 4 “The Outside”: Wednesday, October 26.

Episode 5 “Pickman’s Model”: Thursday, October 27.

Episode 6 “Dreams in the Witch House”: Thursday.

Episode 7 “The Viewing”: Friday, October 28, 2022.

Episode 8 “The Murmuring”: Friday, October 28, 2022.