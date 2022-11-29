‘Grey’s Anatomy’: What Episode Does April Nearly Die?

Grey’s Anatomy – the medical drama series has been entertaining people all over the world since 2005. Grey’s Anatomy tried to enhance the audience’s views about medical aspects and their streams.

However, the plot of this drama elaborates on how medical professionals try to balance their work and personal life. The characters also try to elaborate or put forward their romantic principles with medical facets, which unfold several hidden words.

When Did Grey’s Anatomy Come Out?

The series Grey’s Anatomy was released on 27th March 2005. The latest season was released on 6th October 2022.

What Episode Does April Almost Die?

April’s well-wishers found her half-dead on the 23rd episode of season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy. The episode is named Cold as Ice; however, her health deteriorated rapidly and almost took her life.

What Happened In That Episode?

We see a devastating car accident faced by Matthew-April’s ex-fiance during the first scene of this episode. In this difficult condition, he murmurs April’s name and tries to remember the prior memories with her.

However, all of these memories took place before Mathew became unconscious. Because of this, Meredith and Owen start finding her everywhere to inform April about Mathew’s condition. In the end, Owen gets her close to the river bank, in a collapsed state, shivering cold and scarcely breathing.

