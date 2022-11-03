‘God Forbid’: Hulu’s Documentary About a Sex Scandal That Rocked a Presidential Election

Hulu‘s new documentary, God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down A Dynasty, is an incredible true story that’s hard to believe!

God Forbid is nearly two-hour long and is directed and executive produced by Billy Corben. They are known for other documentary projects like Cocaine Cowboys and The U. The production is executive produced by Alfred Spellman, Adam McKay, and Todd Schulman.

This “revealing documentary” narrates the threesome relationship between former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda, Becki Falwell, and her “Evangelical Trump stalwart” husband, Jerry Falwell Jr. The former Miami pool boy at the Fountainbleau Hotel details his seven-year relationship with the couple. However, the story isn’t just regarding an affair. This story also tells about how that relationship influenced a presidential election.

Jerry was the former president of Liberty University, a private evangelical school. CNN says he resigned from the university in 2020 after news of the affair was revealed. However, he and his wife, Becki, have gone on to say that Jerry was “not involved” in the affair.

This is, however, the opposite of what Granda alleges in the documentary. He claims that Jerry would watch Granda and his wife having intercourse multiple times. The Falwells stated that the former pool attendant blackmailed them, but Granda has denied those claims. Both Jerry and Becki refused to be interviewed, according to CNN. The husband and wife are, however, still married.

