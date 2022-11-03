Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘God Forbid’: Hulu’s Documentary About a Sex Scandal That Rocked a Presidential Election

Avatar photo

Published

God Forbid, God Forbid plot, God Forbid cast, God Forbid review
Image Credit: HULU

Hulu‘s new documentary, God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down A Dynasty, is an incredible true story that’s hard to believe!

God Forbid is nearly two-hour long and is directed and executive produced by Billy Corben. They are known for other documentary projects like Cocaine Cowboys and The U. The production is executive produced by Alfred Spellman, Adam McKay, and Todd Schulman.

This “revealing documentary” narrates the threesome relationship between former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda, Becki Falwell, and her “Evangelical Trump stalwart” husband, Jerry Falwell Jr. The former Miami pool boy at the Fountainbleau Hotel details his seven-year relationship with the couple. However, the story isn’t just regarding an affair. This story also tells about how that relationship influenced a presidential election.

Jerry was the former president of Liberty University, a private evangelical school. CNN says he resigned from the university in 2020 after news of the affair was revealed. However, he and his wife, Becki, have gone on to say that Jerry was “not involved” in the affair.

This is, however, the opposite of what Granda alleges in the documentary. He claims that Jerry would watch Granda and his wife having intercourse multiple times. The Falwells stated that the former pool attendant blackmailed them, but Granda has denied those claims. Both Jerry and Becki refused to be interviewed, according to CNN. The husband and wife are, however, still married.

For more such updates, please refer to our website.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

See How They Run, See How They Run plot, See How They Run cast See How They Run, See How They Run plot, See How They Run cast

Entertainment

‘See How They Run’: Where to Watch, Plot, Cast, Trailer, And More

In September, Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan’s movie See How They Run made its theatrical debut in the U.S. This movie was directed by...

4 mins ago
The Eternal Daughter, The Eternal Daughter cast, The Eternal Daughter plot The Eternal Daughter, The Eternal Daughter cast, The Eternal Daughter plot

Entertainment

‘The Eternal Daughter’: Tilda Swinton is Her Own Mother in A24’s Haunted Motel Thriller

A24 has returned again with a new movie that viewers won’t want to miss – The Eternal Daughter. The Eternal Daughter centres around a...

10 mins ago
Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update

Entertainment

‘Enola Holmes 2’ Release Time, Plot, Official Trailer, and Everything Else We Know

Enola Holmes arrived on Netflix in 2020. Fans will not need to wait much longer for the sequel as the movie is supposed to...

16 mins ago
The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast

Entertainment

When Will ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Come to Netflix?

The Umbrella Academy season 4 was confirmed after two months of season 3. When will we watch The Umbrella Academy season 4 episodes on...

18 hours ago
Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update

Entertainment

Enola Holmes 2: Netflix Release Date, Full Cast List, and Everything Else You Need to Know

November 4 is approaching, and you know what that means. Enola Holmes 2 is coming on November 4, Fans of Millie Bobby Brown have...

18 hours ago
Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review

Entertainment

‘Manifest’ Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Synopsis, Cast, Episode Count and More

Last year, when NBC cancelled Manifest, it seemed like the show would join a long list of shows to have gone out with so...

18 hours ago
Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries

Entertainment

‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Marie Elizabeth Spannhake Case: Where are Cameron and Janice Hooker Now?

The 19-year-old Marie Elizabeth had just relocated to Chico, California, with her fiancé a couple of months before she went missing. Her disappearance is...

19 hours ago
Evil Dead Rise, Evil Dead Rise plot, Evil Dead Rise updates Evil Dead Rise, Evil Dead Rise plot, Evil Dead Rise updates

Entertainment

‘Evil Dead Rise’: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

You will be excited to know that the iconic Evil Dead franchise is getting another instalment! Are you ready!? Evil Dead Rise is coming...

19 hours ago
Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot

Entertainment

When is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Coming to HBO Max?

Don’t Worry Darling was released on September 23, 2022. and exceeded the expectations of many audiences, as the 2022 title explored the horrors that...

19 hours ago
Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 episode 2 Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 episode 2

Entertainment

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Release Update: Will Will the New Series Hit Netflix?

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is bringing us new interns and a bit of a reboot. When will season 19’s episodes come on Netflix? Is...

19 hours ago
Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode 1, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode review Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode 1, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode review

Entertainment

‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Abdul Khan and Rabia Khalid Case: What Happened to Aziz?

Yesterday, Netflix released the final three episodes of Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, that explore multiple suspicious deaths and disappearances. The last episode, “Abducted by...

22 hours ago
The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot

Entertainment

When Will ‘The Crown’ Season 6 Come to Netflix?

The Crown season 5 is coming this month. But will we see the next part of the Royal Family story? There is still one...

22 hours ago