Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Global Box Office Hit With Disney Ties Surpasses $1 Billion Mark, Sets New Record in Film Industry

Disney-affiliated Global Box Office Smashes $1 Billion, Achieves New Film Industry Record.
Avatar photo

Published

Disney
Image Source: Disney plus running on smartphone screen with WandaVision on TV in background. 17 Fev, 2021, Sao Paulo, Brazil (Shutterstock @ Miguel Lagoa)

The success of “Barbie” at the worldwide box office, crossing the $1 billion mark, has sparked speculation about a potential sequel. Greta Gerwig, the director and co-writer of the film, mentioned in interviews that she currently has no specific ideas for a “Barbie 2,” but expressed her hope that the movie would lead to a series of different Barbie films set in the same world.

While Gerwig emphasized her desire to explore the possibilities of “Barbie Land,” Margot Robbie, who played the titular character and produced the film, cautioned against setting up a sequel too early. Robbie suggested that planning for sequels while making the first film could lead to creative limitations and a lack of spontaneity.

The film’s success has undoubtedly caught the attention of Warner Bros. and Mattel, who see the potential for a lucrative franchise. Mattel’s CEO, Ynon Kreiz, indicated that successful movies often pave the way for sequels and franchise opportunities. He emphasized the importance of getting the first film right before considering additional installments, but acknowledged the rich storytelling potential within the “Barbie” universe.

As the filmmakers and studios assess the best path forward, the combination of creative vision, financial success, and audience demand will likely play a significant role in determining whether a “Barbie” sequel becomes a reality.

In this article:
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

TV & Film

Nimona: A New Era of Queer Representation

Nimona, Netflix's newest animated movie, takes kid-friendly queer representation to a whole new level. So why did Disney pass it up?

July 28, 2023
"Avatar: The Way of Water" arrived 13 years after the first "Avatar" movie, following multiple delays.Disney "Avatar: The Way of Water" arrived 13 years after the first "Avatar" movie, following multiple delays.Disney

TV & Film

Disney Announces New Release Dates for Avatar Sequels After Delay, Final Movie Set for 2031

After experiencing a delay, Disney has officially unveiled the revised release dates for the highly anticipated Avatar sequels.

June 14, 2023
The Little Mermaid The Little Mermaid

TV & Film

The Little Mermaid’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Provides a Funny Reality Check for Disney

The reception of Disney's remake of "The Little Mermaid" on Rotten Tomatoes offers a humorous reality check for the studio's remake endeavors.

May 24, 2023
Strange World, Florida, Strange World Movie, Disney Strange World, Florida, Strange World Movie, Disney

News

Florida Teacher Under Investigation for Showing Gay Character in Disney Movie to 5th Grade Class

Florida Teacher Jenna Barbee Is In Controversy And Got Arrested for Showing Disney Movie with Gender-Bending Character.

May 15, 2023
taking a closer look at disney taking a closer look at disney

TV & Film

Whitewashing in Disney: What is it and Why is it Harmful?

Lilo & Stitch casting is only the latest in Disney's trend of whitewashing.

April 26, 2023

TV & Film

What’s Going on With Star Wars for the Next Few Years?

Star Wars is gearing up for a lot of shows and movies in the next coming years, what are all of them about? Read...

April 18, 2023

TV & Film

Remember the Time Spider-Man was on MTV?

Spider-Man for a time had a show on MTV, and it was very different from everything before and since. How did it do? Read...

February 15, 2023

TV & Film

New Disney Pixar Short Film Sees Carl From ‘UP’ Go on First Date Since Ellie’s Death

Deep down, we know Ellie would want this for Carl...but still!

February 3, 2023

TV & Film

Is Ant-Man and the ”Wasp: Quantumania’ Doomed?

The new trailer for Ant-man and the Wasp Quantumania has arrived and people aren't liking it. Why? read to find out!

January 17, 2023

TV & Film

Voice Actor of Disney’s ‘Goofy’ Reveals Character Isn’t Actually a Dog

Finally, there is an answer to this longtime debate.

December 14, 2022
Disney, Disney +, Disney plus Disney, Disney +, Disney plus

TV & Film

Disney is facing a huge lawsuit over its live-streaming TV rates

Disney is a globally known company founded on October 16, 1923, by brothers Walt and Roy O. Disney as the Disney Brothers Studio. In...

November 25, 2022
Disney+ The Santa Clauses Tim Allen Disney+ The Santa Clauses Tim Allen

TV & Film

Disney+ is in Hot Water Over Tim Allen Line in ‘The Santa Clauses’ Movie

The series has only been out for a day!

November 18, 2022