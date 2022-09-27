‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’: Check Out This Incredible Start-Studded Teaser

Netflix has a massive collection of titles that fit every audience group, and it even has a murder mystery film that’s suitable for fans of the legendary filmmaker Rian Johnson. We’re talking about the highly anticipated movie of the year, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

This film isn’t going to release on Netflix until Friday, December 23rd, and Netflix has finally released yet another teaser indicating what’s to come.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery sneak peek clip

Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) has returned, and just like last time, every individual entailed in this murder case is a possible culprit. He has his fair share of work, as this party contains plenty of tough cookies to crack. Still, he’s not backing off without a fight or quitting without finding who’s responsible for the crime.

In addition to Daniel Craig, we have seen a few more familiar faces in this trailer.

Here is a list of those cast members:-

Edward Norton as Miles Bron

Janelle Monáe as Cassandra “Andi” Brand

Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella

Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint

Jessica Henwick as Peg

Madelyn Cline as Whiskey

Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay

Dave Bautista as Duke Cody

Ethan Hawke, Jackie Hoffman, and the late Stephen Sondheim are also said to be involved in the film.

