‘Georgetown and Tammy’ Episode 3: Release Date and How to Watch

George and Tammy Episode, George and Tammy, George and Tammy new episode
Image Credit: Showtime

George and Tammy Episode 3 will be released soon. The series talks about the iconic lives of country music artists George and Tammy, who are responsible for shaping the entire genre. Tammy is known as the First Lady of Country Music, and her relationship with George is something that every person gets inspired from.

Their music is based on their lives, the rocky and good bits. It encouraged her to create one of her most successful songs, Stand by Your Man. Showtime has created this limited series for its fall lineup this year.

George and Tammy Episode 3 Release Date

George and Tammy Episode 3 will be released on the 18th of December, 2022. The title of this episode is We’re Gonna Hold On, and it will arrive on Showtime at 9 PM Eastern Time. Fans of this romantic musical series can mark Sundays because that is when the episodes will be released weekly on the channel.

How to Watch George and Tammy Episode 3

George and Tammy Episode 3 is supposed to air live on Showtime. The episode can be watched easily at that hour. The viewers only need to check the streaming details mentioned above. Showtime’s official website will also have the most recent episodes from the show on its platform. Viewers can stream it online at just 3.99 dollars a month for six months. Showtime also provides us with a free trial.

