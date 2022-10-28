Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Size and Specs: What’s the Best TV for Gamers?

Whatever you’re looking for, the first question to pass between your lips should be “What’s the best?”. 
Avatar photo

Published

Photo by Samuel Regan-Asante on Unsplash

Gaming is, by and large, a competitive pastime. Whether you’re battling it out for superiority with 100 strangers, besting some AI goons or beating your historic self’s high score, the video game is home to one-upmanship and constant skill improvement. 

In short, video games are consistently asking “who’s the best?” – you, or your rivals. This can make for very engaging gameplay, but overall, it’s not a mindset you want to carry everywhere with you. Reality is more about cooperation and compromise. Apart, that is, when you’re buying things.

When you’re looking to buy something, it’s only right that you want your money to go as far as it can. Whatever you’re looking for, the first question to pass between your lips should be “What’s the best?”. 

And where does finding out “who is the best” combine with finding out “what is the best”? Gaming TVs. 

The best gaming TV isn’t just something to brag about in team chat. A gaming TV is key to ensuring that your gaming experience is hitting its maximum potential. The new generation of consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, are able to hit 120fps and push out gorgeous, ray-traced lighting effects. A HD-ready TV from 2015 just isn’t going to deliver you what your games deserve. 

Here are the specs you should be looking for when purchasing a new gaming TV, plus our top pick (if money is of no object). 

Size

The size of your ideal gaming TV is dictated by the size of the room, and how far from the screen you’ll be sitting. There’s a rough guide for getting it right – double your screen size, and that’s how far away you should be sat. Here’s a quick guide to show you the process:

Screen – Seating distance

40 inches – 80 inches (6.7 feet)

50 inches – 100 inches (8.3 feet)

60 inches – 120 inches (10 feet)

75 inches – 150 inches (12.5 feet)

Specs

Now, let’s look at what specs your new TV needs. 

  • 4K UHD is an easy win – it’s easy to locate and affordable. Plus, it looks great. 
  • OLED screen – This LED technology is the best for gaming. As it doesn’t require a backlight, the quality of the image is incredible and has wonderful depth. Additionally, the time at which each section of the screen can react to chances makes for an overall improved visual experience. 
  • A high refresh rate – this is going to give you smooth movement and improve the visual performance of fast-moving content
  • Variable Refresh Rate – Having a TV with this feature means that it will actively match its refresh rate to the moment-to-moment output of a device. This ensures a smooth experience free from visual faults and jitters. 
  • HDR – A good HDR, or High Dynamic Range, is needed as it helps add contrast to gameplay. This helps what’s on screen look as dramatic and engaging as possible. 

So, which is the best gaming TV?

LG C1 OLED

The LG C1 has everything you need in a gaming TV. It’d amazing refresh rate and G-sync support keeps things looking smooth and stunning on the OLED panel. While it’s pricey, there’s nothing better for video game enthusiasts on the hunt for a new TV. 

In this article:
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

College

A Guide to Organizing And Writing a Thesis for an Essay

Here is a guide to help you organize and write a thesis statement for your essay. 

10 hours ago

News

7 Types of Software to Help Manage Everyday Tasks

This article will provide you with a thorough list of useful software that can help you be more productive and effective at day-to-day work. 

10 hours ago
Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update

Entertainment

6 Unmissable New Movies Coming to Netflix in November 2022

November is an amazing month for Netflix movies, with the highly-anticipated Enola Holmes 2 coming out in November. You’ll also find plenty of Christmas...

2 days ago
Blockbuster, Kamaia Fairburn, Kamaia Fairburn Netflix, Kamaia Fairburn bio Blockbuster, Kamaia Fairburn, Kamaia Fairburn Netflix, Kamaia Fairburn bio

Entertainment

Blockbuster Star Kamaia Fairburn’s Age, Height, Bio, Instagram, and Roles

Up-and-coming actress Kamaia Fairburn plays the edgy teenager Kayla in the upcoming Netflix workplace comedy series Blockbuster, co-starring Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Madeleine Arthur,...

2 days ago
Madeleine Arthur, Madeleine Arthur Age, Madeleine Arthur height, Madeleine Arthur netflix Madeleine Arthur, Madeleine Arthur Age, Madeleine Arthur height, Madeleine Arthur netflix

Entertainment

Blockbuster Star Madeleine Arthur Age, Height, Instagram, Roles: All You Need to Know

Fresh off her spooky role in the Netflix thriller Devil In Ohio, actress Madeleine Arthur is switching things up with a studio comedy where...

2 days ago
The Upshaws, The Upshaws cast, The Upshaws plot, The Upshaws Netflix The Upshaws, The Upshaws cast, The Upshaws plot, The Upshaws Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Upshaws’ Season 2, Part 2: Release Updates, Plot, Cast, Episode Count, and More

Netflix just announced a release date for The Upshaws Season 2 Part 2. The first part of the second series premiered on June 29th...

2 days ago
Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez Netflix, Netflix Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

Netflix Are Reportedly Working on a Aaron Hernandez Limited Series with Jon Bernthal

When Netflix’s new limited series starring Evan Peters on convicted killer Jeffrey Dahmer arrived on September 21, no one could have predicted the success...

2 days ago
That ’90s Show, That ’90s Show plot, That ’90s Show cast, That ’90s Show review That ’90s Show, That ’90s Show plot, That ’90s Show cast, That ’90s Show review

Entertainment

‘That ‘90s Show’ Release Updates: When Could The ‘That ‘70s Show’ Spinoff Arrive On Netflix?

We’re quickly approaching the end of 2022, and it’s making us more and more anxious about the possibility of That ’90s Show coming out...

2 days ago
Eddie Redmayne, Eddie Redmayne Netflix,Eddie Redmayne the good nurse Eddie Redmayne, Eddie Redmayne Netflix,Eddie Redmayne the good nurse

Entertainment

Best Eddie Redmayne Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

We’re close to demanding Netflix to add more of Eddie Redmayne’s best movies on its streaming service. (Their failure to add The Yellow Handkerchief...

2 days ago
The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring Netflix, Netflix The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Conjuring’ Movies: Are They Available to Watch on Netflix?

Plenty of horror movies will get you in the Halloween spirit. But if you’re looking for one of the best, we recommend The Conjuring....

2 days ago
elite, elite season 7, elite new season, elite Netflix elite, elite season 7, elite new season, elite Netflix

Entertainment

‘Elite’ Season 7: Filming Update, Expected Release Date, Cast, and More

This week, Netflix dropped a short video that revealed their new season of “Elite” is set to premiere on October 25, and the show’s...

2 days ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast

Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘The Good Nurse’: What Drugs Did Charles Cullen Use to Kill His Patients?

Watch The Good Nurse on Netflix if you want a thrilling movie experience. This movie tells the true story of nurse Charles Cullen, who...

2 days ago