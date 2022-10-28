Size and Specs: What’s the Best TV for Gamers?

Gaming is, by and large, a competitive pastime. Whether you’re battling it out for superiority with 100 strangers, besting some AI goons or beating your historic self’s high score, the video game is home to one-upmanship and constant skill improvement.

In short, video games are consistently asking “who’s the best?” – you, or your rivals. This can make for very engaging gameplay, but overall, it’s not a mindset you want to carry everywhere with you. Reality is more about cooperation and compromise. Apart, that is, when you’re buying things.

When you’re looking to buy something, it’s only right that you want your money to go as far as it can. Whatever you’re looking for, the first question to pass between your lips should be “What’s the best?”.

And where does finding out “who is the best” combine with finding out “what is the best”? Gaming TVs.

The best gaming TV isn’t just something to brag about in team chat. A gaming TV is key to ensuring that your gaming experience is hitting its maximum potential. The new generation of consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, are able to hit 120fps and push out gorgeous, ray-traced lighting effects. A HD-ready TV from 2015 just isn’t going to deliver you what your games deserve.

Here are the specs you should be looking for when purchasing a new gaming TV, plus our top pick (if money is of no object).

Size

The size of your ideal gaming TV is dictated by the size of the room, and how far from the screen you’ll be sitting. There’s a rough guide for getting it right – double your screen size, and that’s how far away you should be sat. Here’s a quick guide to show you the process:

Screen – Seating distance

40 inches – 80 inches (6.7 feet)

50 inches – 100 inches (8.3 feet)

60 inches – 120 inches (10 feet)

75 inches – 150 inches (12.5 feet)

Specs

Now, let’s look at what specs your new TV needs.

4K UHD is an easy win – it’s easy to locate and affordable. Plus, it looks great.

OLED screen – This LED technology is the best for gaming. As it doesn’t require a backlight, the quality of the image is incredible and has wonderful depth. Additionally, the time at which each section of the screen can react to chances makes for an overall improved visual experience.

A high refresh rate – this is going to give you smooth movement and improve the visual performance of fast-moving content

Variable Refresh Rate – Having a TV with this feature means that it will actively match its refresh rate to the moment-to-moment output of a device. This ensures a smooth experience free from visual faults and jitters.

HDR – A good HDR, or High Dynamic Range, is needed as it helps add contrast to gameplay. This helps what’s on screen look as dramatic and engaging as possible.

So, which is the best gaming TV?

LG C1 OLED

The LG C1 has everything you need in a gaming TV. It’d amazing refresh rate and G-sync support keeps things looking smooth and stunning on the OLED panel. While it’s pricey, there’s nothing better for video game enthusiasts on the hunt for a new TV.