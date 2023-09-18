Noctilucous Jade Locations in ‘Genshin Impact’

Genshin Impact enthusiasts, prepare to embark on an in-depth journey into the realm of Noctilucous Jade.

In this comprehensive guide, we will unravel the mysteries of Noctilucous Jade locations, leaving no stone unturned.

Let’s delve into the intricacies of this precious gem and its significance in the world of Teyvat.

Understanding the Significance of Noctilucous Jade Genshin Impact

Noctilucous Jade, a highly valuable mineral within the Genshin Impact universe, plays a pivotal role in enhancing your characters’ abilities. The path to mastering this game is paved with the need to strengthen your characters, enabling them to tackle various challenges effectively.

As you ascend your characters, the potential for combining different elemental abilities in your party becomes a key strategy for maximizing your damage output.

This guide will provide you with a comprehensive understanding of how Noctilucous Jade can be used and where to locate these valuable resources.

Where to Find Noctilucous Jade

To begin our quest, let’s first unravel the locations where we can discover Noctilucous Jade. Specific regions have Noctilucous Jade deposits in Genshin Impact.

However, get ready, for extracting this precious resource requires more than just a pickaxe – you’ll need characters who wield claymores to effectively mine these deposits.

Characters in Need of Noctilucous Jade

Now, let’s focus on the characters whose ascension journeys involve Noctilucous Jade. Meet Yanfei and Beidou, two remarkable characters who share a common thirst for these gleaming gemstones. Ascending these characters demands a substantial quantity of Noctilucous Jade, particularly as you progress towards their final ascension levels. Keep in mind that Noctilucous Jade deposits take a full two days to respawn, so efficient farming is key.

The Convenient Mora Shortcut: Purchasing Noctilucous Jade

For those who have financial stability and seek convenience, there’s an alternative route. Shitou, located in Liyue Harbor, offers Noctilucous Jade for sale at 1000 Mora per piece. His stock refreshes every three days, making it an effortless way to acquire this coveted mineral.

The Prudent Approach: Harvesting Noctilucous Jade

However, if you’d rather save your Mora for other endeavors, you can embark on a Noctilucous Jade harvesting adventure. Mingyun Village is a prime location for this purpose, boasting a wealth of Noctilucous Jade deposits. The advantage? You won’t need to venture far between nodes, and some are conveniently located within caves, easily visible once you’re at ground level.

Additional Tips for Noctilucous Jade Hunters

Now that you have gotten enough information on Noctilucous Jade acquisition. Let’s explore some additional tips to optimize your gathering experience:

1. Party Composition: Consider building a team with characters who wield claymores to maximize your mining efficiency.

2. Respawn Timer Awareness: Keep a close eye on the respawn timer of Noctilucous Jade deposits to plan your farming effectively.

3. Gathering Routes: Plot a Noctilucous Jade route on your map to ensure you’re covering the most efficient locations during your farming sessions.

4. Cave Exploration: Don’t forget to explore caves in search of hidden Noctilucous Jade deposits, especially in regions like Mingyun Village.

In Conclusion

In conclusion, Noctilucous Jade is the secret ingredient to unlock the full potential of your characters and excel in Genshin Impact. Whether you choose the convenience of purchasing or the thrill of harvesting, you’re on your way to becoming a legend in Teyvat. Equip your claymores, shatter those deposits, and ascend to greatness in the world of Genshin Impact!