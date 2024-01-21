Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Fool Me Once’ —The Success of Harlan Coben’s Series

Avatar photo

Published

Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern in 'Fool Me Once'. Credit: Youtube/@Netflix

‘Fool Me Once’ has captivated Netflix audiences since its release on the first of January. Now reaching Netlifx’s most-watched list, ‘Fool Me Once’ isn’t the first Harlan Coben series to draw attention.

What is ‘Fool Me Once’

Fool Me Once is a Harlan Coben drama series, based on the 2016 novel. The short series follows Maya Stern, an ex-army recruit dealing with the murder of her husband and Father to her daughter, Lily. When she gets gifted a nanny cam to watch over her daughter, she discovers Joe, alive and looking after Lily. Maya’s quest for answers sends her on a dangerous path, as she uncovers a web of secrets related to her husband’s family, and she begins to question everybody she once trusted.

Who Stars in Fool Me Once?

‘Fool Me Once’ cast. Credit: Youtube/@Netflix

British soap star and ‘Our Girl’ actress Michelle Keegan stars as Maya Stern, alongside Richard Armitage who starred in ‘The Hobbit and ‘Obsession’. Joanne Lumley steals the show as the matriarch of the Burkett Family, Lumley is best known for her role in the long-running series ‘Absolutely Famous’. Supporting actors include Adeel Akhtar as the lead investigator Sami Kierce, alongside Marty McGregor as a supporting investigator.

Fan Responses to Fool me Once

Since its release, ‘Fool Me Once’ has received widespread attention and praise across social media. The series had one of the largest debuts on Netflix, with 37.1 million accounts tuning in. Fans of the show have turned to social media platforms to discuss the plot twists, characters, and dramatic narrative that kept them engaged.

Credit: Twitter/@marlymarlsmarlo
@mariannenafsu

Fool Me Once is crazy foolmeonce netflix mystery suspense yourmoviebff

♬ Mysterious – Andreas Scherren
Credit: TikTok/@mariannenafsu

Harlan Coben Series

To the surprise of several Fool Me Once fans, Harlan Coben has many Netflix series that have garnered success. All based on pre-existing novels, ‘Safe’, ‘Stay Close’ and ‘The Stranger’, follow a similar formula and share the Coben-style suspense of ‘Fool Me Once’.

Despite the majority of Coben’s series being filmed in the UK, Coben and his stories are originally set in the USA. An interview with Harlan Coben revealed that he believes ‘Fool Me Once’ works better as a British adaptation, specifically noting the class distinctions between Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) and Judith Burkett (Joanna Lumley)

“In the American version, yes Maya came from a different background than Joe, but in the UK you have that class thing that we don’t have as much in America. It made for some really cool scenes. I also think there’s something that really seems to work in the hybrid of the American and the British that we put together [in the shows],” he says. “If you don’t hear the accents, some might say this is a British show and some might say it’s American.

Nadia Khomami

Why are Harlan Coben Series so Successful?

Coben himself admitted his series work well for Television, predominantly due to their captivating plots, the early twists, and the compelling emotion reflected in each of his shows.

Despite the show having several twists and turns throughout the episodes, the final reveal in the last episode was a turning point for audiences.

With all of the Cobens series having impressive Netflix performance, the success must be rooted in the Coben formula that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, and returning for more upon the release of each series.

What’s Next for Harlan Coben?

Netflix has made a deal with Coben to adapt 14 of his books. With 7 already completed, Coben has hinted at his next series ‘Just One Look’ starting production with Netflix Poland.

Fans can be sure to expect quite a few more series returning to their Netflix screens, with the shocking plot twists they know and love.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Hello! My name is Rachel, I'm from Manchester and I'm a Journalism student at Cardiff University! I love writing anything related to popular culture and entertainment.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

David DeLuise, Jennifer Stone, Selena Gomez, Max T Austin, and David Henrie stood together at an event David DeLuise, Jennifer Stone, Selena Gomez, Max T Austin, and David Henrie stood together at an event

TV & Film

‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Reboot Confirmed for 2024

The magic of the 2000s is coming back to Disney Channel. A sequel of Wizards of Waverly Place is in the works, with two...

18 hours ago
Image of Jennifer Coolidge standing on a red carpet with her lips perked. Image of Jennifer Coolidge standing on a red carpet with her lips perked.

TV & Film

Jennifer Coolidge Cast in New Live-Action Minecraft Movie

Jennifer Coolidge has been cast to co-star in the new live action Minecraft movie, alongside stars Jason Momoa and Jack Black.

19 hours ago
Promotional still from the film Night Swim Promotional still from the film Night Swim

Entertainment

How Horror Thrives During Dump Month

The film community’s most dreaded month is here as scares hit the screens.

1 day ago

TV & Film

Box Office Success Of ‘Anyone But You’ Shows Promise For The Rom-Com Renaissance That Gen-Z Has Been Waiting For

Box office success of 'Anyone But You' may convince Hollywood to kickstart the long-awaited "rom-com renaissance".

1 day ago