‘Fixer To Fabulous’ Season 4, Episode 2: Worldwide Release Date & Time

Fixer to Fabulous fans are excited to learn more about the upcoming season 4 episode 2, which will premiere soon. So what is the premiere date for Fixer to Fabulous season 4, episode 2, and where can we stream the show online?

The first season of “Fixer to Fabulous” is made up of 11 episodes, season 2 contains 13 episodes, and the third season premiered with 16 episodes that concluded on 1st March 2021. The program and its actors have reached tremendous heights, with season 4 just around the horizon.

The fourth season of “Fixer to Fabulous” will contain even more “amazing makeovers” from Jenny & Dave Marrs. In this 16-episode season, Dave & Jenny will be followed as they oversee their farm and restore homes in and around their Bentonville, Arkansas town while also looking after their five children.

Episode 2 will air on December 6th, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET.

The second episode of Fixer to Fabulous Season 4 will appear on HGTV. International fans can stream Fixer to Fabulous Season 4 Episode 2 at the time and date given below:-

British Standard Time- 2:00 AM (December 7, 2022)

Indian Standard Time- 7:30 AM (December 7, 2022)

Pacific Standard Time- 6:00 PM (December 6, 2022)

Australian Eastern Daylight Time- 1:00 PM (December 7, 2022)

For more such updates, please refer to our website.