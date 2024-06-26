Five Significant Early 2000’s Thrillers

The early 2000’s had many iconic thrillers which are still enjoyed today by many film lovers. However, due to the large volume of films of this genre, it is easy to miss some of these hidden gems. You may have missed these five titles, but they are appealing to from amateurs to experts, covering a whole host of varieties across the genre!

1.) ‘Panic Room’ (2002) – Crime

Meg and her daughter Sarah are trying to escape from one of the intruders. Credit: YouTube.

Panic Room was directed by David Fincher, also known for films like Fight Club, The Social Network, Gone Girl, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, etc. The film centers on Meg and her daughter Sarah who move into a brownstone apartment after her recent divorce. The new place comes with a panic room, used for emergencies like home invasions. Unfortunately, the panic room comes into use as three intruders break in to retrieve a safe with millions of dollars, conveniently stored inside the panic room itself.

The film keeps you on your toes as the complexity of side plots unfolds. The use of slow-motion running shots, interesting movement in cinematography, and eerie music gives a classic David Fincher feel to those who know his fellow films. The film manages to combine engaging performances from all of the actors. Forest Whitaker who plays Burnham, the humane intruder, brings an emotional depth to the antagonist role. We also have the energetic Jared Leto who plays Junior, the stupid and money-hungry intruder. Jodie Foster plays Meg and young Kristen Stewart plays Sarah. They both have natural chemistry for the mother and daughter relationship that the audience roots in throughout the film.

Warning before proceeding: Spoilers are ahead.

Why should you watch this film?

The collective acting from the cast keeps the story alive and doesn’t allow for the thrill to die down. Many thrillers lose their interest after the first 30 minutes, but this film manages to keep a connection to the characters. The plot’s pacing is one of its highlighting qualities, as some stories either drag on the spread of information or give it all away in the beginning. Thankfully, a film about home invasion requires a good use of balance, which is found in Panic Room. The cinematography is impressive as it scans the house while switching from the perspective between the intruders and Meg and Sarah. A lot of the film’s suspense is created through the cinematography, combined with the score.

In-depth

There are many enjoyable moments of action throughout that are the perfect balance between the plot and genre. Sometimes the thriller genre demands dramatic plot points just for the display of action. However, a good thriller manages to make those significant plot changes and high-risk action scenes to be relevant. For example, the dispute between the intruders could have become tasteless since the character seems shallow at heart. However, with Burnham as the heart of the three, the moments of violence and anger become interesting as we wait for his response. At certain moments, his character becomes a traitor to his team.

A moment where Burnham managed to bring heart between both sides was when he gave the insulin to Sarah, as she was about to fall into a diabetic coma. The moment is captured beautifully through the script as Burnham ignores the other intruder and asks Sarah how to help her. He then brings up his daughter as he shakily injects Sarah with the medicine.

The ending of the film proves Burnham’s heart again as the family survives due to his help. However, Burnham is caught by the police. Overall, the film is extremely enjoyable and a perfect classic of crime thrillers.

2.) ‘Signs’ (2002) – Sci-fi

Morgan and Bo are researching aliens. Credit: YouTube.

Signs was directed by M. Night Shyamalan, who also directed The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Split, The Visit, etc. The film centers on Graham, an ex-reverend who lost his faith after his wife’s passing. His family includes his two children, Morgan and Bo, and Uncle Merrill. They live on a farm that is taken over by strange markings that are signs of a threat to the family.

The film creates an atmosphere that is perfect for a sci-fi thriller. The acting by Mel Gibson (Graham) and Joaquin Phoenix (Merrill), provides the perfect amount of heart to the film. While the strange behaviors of Morgan (Rory Culkin) and Bo (Abigail Breslin), bring the right amount of creepiness to stir things into a thriller. However, the twist in mood happens over time as the kids do most of the work in finding out the mystery behind the signs on the farm.

Warning before proceeding: Spoilers are ahead.

Why should you watch this film?

The chemistry between the actors ties the family bond well and serves the storyline well as the family bond is one of the crucial parts of the plot. Hidden messages are a star feature of M. Night Shyamalan films and this one certainly carries that quality. The full circle moments are satisfying to peace together and usually have a deeper message or theme connected to life. The captivating score has a classic 2000s element to it with the heavy strings to dramatize the mood. Thrillers certainly need music to establish the intended attitude and Signs has such an iconic sound that goes truly underrated.

The film’s central theme is rooted in faith and religious beliefs as the beginning of the film started with the loss of Graham’s belief in the church after his wife’s passing. He used to be a reverend, and giving up such a notable position in religion certainly sends a message to the audience. By the end of the film, in the very last scene, he puts on his apparel again, having returned to his faith in the aftermath of the chaos. The aliens in the film are certainly the appealing thrill but its underlying message is about life events and the outcome it has on our beliefs.

In-depth

The lack of visibility of the aliens throughout most of the film helps leave the imagination of the viewer in guessing what the creatures look like. One notable scene that was extremely well made in thrill, yet didn’t overexpose the aliens, was in the scene where Morgan was being carried by the vengeful one. There is a moment where Graham finds one of the aliens and cuts its fingers off, and as all the aliens have left, this one stays behind in spite. He holds Morgan and sprays poison into his nose to kill him. However, despite all of the drama, the truly horrifying moment is the silhouette of the alien. Its tall body hovering above the family holding Morgan closely and observing around for movement, is hard to forget. The reflection of it on the T.V. screen is truly a shock as the family leaves the basement thinking they are safe.

The film manages to instill a thrill while also covering a very relatable and realistic human lesson. Despite personal beliefs, the idea that loss can affect our sense of faith is something understandable. The film also makes the wife’s death more meaningful as she says things that hint at her speaking from a higher power. She notably says, “Tell Merrill to swing away,” while talking to Graham for the last time. She knows somehow about the coming of the aliens in the future. That is exactly how Merrill kills the alien! Once again, a very satisfying full-circle moment.

3.) ‘One Hour Photo’ (2002) – Psychological

Sy is developing film with precision. Credit: YouTube/[The Vile Eye].

One Hour Photo was directed by Mark Romanek who also directed Never Let Me Go. The film centers on Sy Parrish, a photo technician, who is a perfectionist who thoroughly values and enjoys his job. Over the years, he has developed all the photos for a family that he has grown an obsession with. When he discovers that the husband in the family is cheating on the wife, he takes matters into his own hands.

The film manages to turn the main character into a villain and the hero as his actions seem positively motivated. However, his mental state seems to plummet and his obsession grows dark. He seems to take the mission as something to release his frustrations about the events in his life. The complexity of the character is compelling to watch and the acting by Robin Williams serves it perfectly. The unsettling feelings are carefully constructed through Robin Williams’s innocent but sinister portrayal.

Warning before proceeding: Spoilers are ahead.

Why should you watch this film?

Robin Williams (Sy) completely dissolves into the characterization of the character. His acting is organic and engaging, as it becomes hard to remember that it is him we are watching. He brings authenticity to the character, which can be hard to find among poorly produced thrillers. The pacing of the film for a thriller works well as it slowly unravels the insanity of Sy in a puzzle-like way. While his character seems like a stereotypical stalker, the characterization both through script and acting, confuses the audience. The storyline or overall plot of the film is quite a classic story of a stalker who grows obsessed with being a part of someone else’s life. However, what differentiates this thriller is its human quality and backstory. While it isn’t completely covered, Sy’s abusive childhood is explained at the end when he is caught.

The film manages to keep us on edge as we question whether Sy’s actions are from pure evil or from mental illnesses that weren’t helped. Sy never coped with the abuse from his father, so by thinking about it in his terms, it seems justifiable to forgive his actions. However looking at it from the outside makes us realize that this looks like any other crazy man we see on TV, making it a little bit harder to forgive. At the end of the day, all actions have a purpose.

In-depth

While Sy might be the villain in the case of the family, the other culprit is the cheating husband. His actions are inexcusable, and his comfort with printing those photos of evidence just adds to the hatred. One might side with Sy, while he was trying to torture and shame him and his partner.

The profession of Sy is something that suits his background, as his father took pictures of the abuse he caused on Sy. He replaces those pictures with ones of good memory through his job. Perhaps maybe a part of him feels that if someone had seen his pictures as a child, he would have been saved. His chance to correct wrongdoing was given when the husband was found cheating through the pictures. It sparked something in him.

Overall, the film is very emotional and Robin Williams’ performance communicates the story. A lot of the memorable moments of this film were through his performance alone. It is one worth watching.

4.) ‘The Machinist’ (2004) – Mystery

Trevor ‘tries’ to sleep during his break. Credit: YouTube/ [Roonie].

The Machinist was directed by Brad Anderson who also directed The Call, Session 9, Fractured, etc. It centers on Trevor Reznik, a man who hasn’t slept for an entire year and suffers from paranoia and delusion. He is a factory worker and accidentally causes a horrible accident to a coworker. His mental health spirals worse as he begins to blame all his problems on a man named Ivan.

The film is engaging and thrilling as the extremely underweight Christian Bale (Trevor), manages to sell the paranoia and delusional man whose health worsens through the film. The mystery behind the figure Ivan, tormenting him, is something that continues to interest the audience, as the chaos unfolds. The film tries to give some love to Trevor through his relationship with Stevie, a female prostitute. However, the eeriness of Ivan seems to drive Trevor crazy beyond saving.

Warning before proceeding: Spoilers are ahead.

Why should you watch this film?

The film explores themes of loneliness, mental illness, guilt, and redemption. It manages to cover how the consequences of one’s actions result in such devastating effects on mental well-being. As revealed towards the end of the film, Trevor was a hit-and-run driver of a young child, which caused him to carry guilt. It affected him so severely that it began to eat at him, which is symbolized and brought to life through the weight loss. The compelling acting of Christian Bale, is the other great reason for watching the film, as his commitment to acting is always a sight worth seeing. His commitment to Reznik allowed for the character development and complexity of his character. The film’s atmosphere is unique with its diluted color palette and editing style. It fits the gritty thriller feeling well and manages to succeed in the genre.

In-depth

Trevor’s character, while far from perfect, has a very kind and compassionate side to him, which is explored in his relationship with the waitress Marie. He has short but meaningful and delicate conversations with her, which contrast to his work environment and apartment with Stevie. As we find out at the end, Marie was a figment of his imagination, and his brain picked up on her face on the day of the accident.

Marie was the child’s mother, which his brain probably associated with being a good and pure person to hallucinate. Their meetings were sweet and innocent, which contrasted with the rest of his life. It is also the most made-up part of his hallucinations, as he never met her. Ivan is second, but he represents the guilt or shame of his personality. These two characters contrast the most, while Stevie is closer to level with him. He sees her to be as dirty as him when he yells at her and accuses her of being Ivan’s girlfriend. Ivan, of course, is made up, so Stevie represents another part of his guilt as his mind combines the two to be in a relationship.

Overall, the film is very thought-provoking and is worth seeing at least once. Bale is unforgettable, and the tragedy of the plot is memorable!

5.) ‘Memento’ (2000) – Mystery

Leonard rediscovers the tattoos in the mirror. Credit: YouTube.

Memento was directed by Christopher Nolan, who also directed Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar, Inception, Tenet, Dunkirk, etc. The film centers on a man named Leonard who has short-term memory loss (anterograde amnesia) and is fighting to find out who raped and murdered his wife. He uses tattoos, post-it notes, and photos to help him remember clues and evidence.

The film is the definition of a mystery thriller, as the entire chronology of the film is abnormally pieced together. There are flashbacks of black and white repeatedly throughout, and sometimes you become just as confused as Leonard himself. However, the well-written script manages to keep you constantly on edge, waiting for more clues to finally reveal the full picture. Guy Pearce (Leonard) sells the character with his careful but considerate choices.

Warning before proceeding: Spoilers are ahead.

Why should you watch this film?

As the film progresses, the complex puzzle continues to complicate things. Yet it doesn’t confuse the audience away but gives just enough to endure the constant shift in information. The charming acting of Guy Pearce helps tell the frustrating struggle of the character well as Leonard deals with the most traumatic experiences. He fills his narrations with emotion, which helps him reflect on the events. The color palette and editing style create a gritty thriller aesthetic. It is further told through the score which sounds like a camera taking snapshots. It also sounds like a heartbeat, repetitive and alarming. The clicking sounds suit the flashback black and white aesthetic, as his past is told through pictures or mementos.

At times, no one can be trusted but Leonard, as everyone’s stories clash. However, in the end, we find out that, his wife survived the attack. The story about the man with anterograde amnesia giving his wife too much insulin was his story. Leonard accidentally killed his wife, but his condition along with his guilt made him pin it on the attackers. We also find out that Teddy killed all the attackers, but Leonard just doesn’t have any memory of it. The plot of the film is extremely interesting and complex, which serves the thriller genre well as a notable film of its time.

In-Depth

The film is extremely compelling and its noir aesthetic is certainly a helpful aspect in making the film unique and compelling. Since the storyline is so confusing, the black and white scenes help differentiate the time, but it also adds to the mystery noir factor. The combination of the narration, the color palette, and the score, creates the perfect mood. Another noticeable aspect is the transition between scenes, it is very abrupt, almost like puzzle pieces.

Guy Pearce (Leonard) was truly a natural at portraying the lead of a noir film, as he carried the allure and strong character that was needed. He also has a slight old Hollywood twang to his speech which works well with the speed at which he speaks. He alternates between slower and faster speeds to suit the scene.

Overall, the film is extremely interesting and notable for the thriller genre as it has great production quality and piques interest. It is also known as the breakout film for Christopher Nolan, a very well-respected film director.

Final Takeaway

Overall, these five films are worth the watch if you are looking for some good thrillers from the past! These films will certainly expand your cinema palette and acquire you new tastes in both the genre and films as a whole.