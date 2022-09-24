Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Five Good Netflix Shows To Watch This Weekend: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Dynasty season 5, and More

Avatar photo

Published

Dynasty season 6, Dynasty new season, Dynasty season 6 plot
Image Credit: Netflix

Here are our top picks to stream on Netflix this weekend.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

The latest biographical crime drama, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is a series based on the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. It is made from the POV of the victims, this series digs deep into the pleas of Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash) for law enforcement to act up against Dahmer and the killings she knew were happening.

Dynasty season 5

The fifth and last season of The CW series Dynasty will be out today on September 24th. This series is based on the 1980s primetime soap opera of the same name. Dynasty is just a modernized version of that story.

The original was set in Denver, CO, but this series is set in Atlanta, GA. The series pits the Carringtons and the Colbys, two of America’s wealthiest families, in a dispute as they fight to gain control of their fortunes and families.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist is a three-part docu series that focuses on the group known as The Bling Ring. This group broke into the homes of several celebrities in 2008 and 2009.

The group consisted of teens and adults who targeted celebrity residents in Hollywood and Calabasas. During their break-ins, the group collected over $3 million in cash and personal items.

Schitt’s Creek seasons 1-6

The highly entertaining sitcom Schitt’s Creek will be moved from Netflix on October 2nd. Viewers better hurry to get that last viewing now. This series is created by the real-life father and son duo of Eugene and Dan Levy.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2

Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot
Image Credit: Netflix

The second season of the Netflix original Fate: The Winx Saga is out and streaming. This series is a teen drama that is based on Nickelodeon’s animated series Winx Club. The original was initially targeted towards a younger audience, but this series is a darker story for an older audience.

In this article:, , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot, Wednesday teaser

Entertainment

Wednesday: Release Date Of Wednesday Confirmed For November 2022 On Netflix

Tim Burton’s Wednesday will not make it to Netflix in time for Halloween. However, we won’t have to wait too long to get our...

10 mins ago
the Ultimatum: Queer Love, the Ultimatum: Queer Love cast, the Ultimatum: Queer Love plot the Ultimatum: Queer Love, the Ultimatum: Queer Love cast, the Ultimatum: Queer Love plot

Entertainment

The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Sweet Magnolias Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher To Host The Show On Netflix

Good news for the fans of Netflix reality dating shows. The Ultimatum universe on Netflix is expanding, and the Ultimatum: Queer Love is the...

14 mins ago
Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot

Entertainment

Is Don’t Worry Darling Available On Netflix?

There has been a lot of buzz about director Olivia Wilde‘s Don’t Worry Darling. Viewers are wondering if they would be able to watch...

21 mins ago
Jeffrey Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer bio, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Jeffrey Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer bio, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Entertainment

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Is the Oxford Apartments A Real Place?

Jeffrey Dahmer was one of the most infamous serial killers in America. Between 1978 and 1991, Dahmer committed multiple murders and dismemberment of young...

25 mins ago
Emily in Paris season 3, Emily in Paris Emily in Paris season 3, Emily in Paris

Entertainment

Emily In Paris Season 4 Cast, Release Updates, and More

The third season of Emily in Paris is coming soon, and luckily the fourth season of Emily in Paris is also on the way....

32 mins ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix

Entertainment

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Was Jeffrey Dahmer Really Kicked Out Of The Army?

Each episode of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story brings a new disturbing and harrowing feeling. This new Netflix series is about the murderer and...

36 mins ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story netflix Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story netflix

Entertainment

What Accent Does Evan Peters Use To Play Jeffrey Dahmer In Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The new Netflix series – Monster is currently streaming on Netflix. This series takes us to a fictionalized retelling of the murderer and sex...

46 mins ago
Outer Banks, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Chase Stokes Outer Banks, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Chase Stokes

Entertainment

Outer Banks star Chase Stokes debuts shocking new look on Instagram

The lead of Outer Banks, Chase Stokes, posted his new hairstyle on Instagram, which has left his fans shocked and devastated. In this new...

53 mins ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast

Entertainment

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Was Glenda Cleveland a Real Person?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is currently streaming on Netflix, and the series ain’t for the faint of heart. This new series is about...

59 mins ago
The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix

Entertainment

What Is The Plot of The Midnight Club on Netflix?

A new horror mystery-thriller The Midnight Club will com on Friday, October 7th, on Netflix. This new show is based on eight young terminally...

1 hour ago
Days of Our Lives, Days of Our Lives cast, Days of Our Lives plot Days of Our Lives, Days of Our Lives cast, Days of Our Lives plot

Entertainment

Is Days of Our Lives Available On Peacock?

At first, ABC decided to move its popular series Dancing with the Stars to Disney+ exclusively. And now, NBC’s longest-running show, Days of Our...

1 hour ago
Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot

Entertainment

Where Can You Watch Don’t Worry Darling Online?

Don’t Worry Darling is finally going to arrive at the theater near you. If you don’t want to go to a theater, can you...

1 hour ago