Five Good Netflix Shows To Watch This Weekend: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Dynasty season 5, and More

Here are our top picks to stream on Netflix this weekend.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Image Credit: Netflix

The latest biographical crime drama, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is a series based on the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. It is made from the POV of the victims, this series digs deep into the pleas of Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash) for law enforcement to act up against Dahmer and the killings she knew were happening.

Dynasty season 5

The fifth and last season of The CW series Dynasty will be out today on September 24th. This series is based on the 1980s primetime soap opera of the same name. Dynasty is just a modernized version of that story.

The original was set in Denver, CO, but this series is set in Atlanta, GA. The series pits the Carringtons and the Colbys, two of America’s wealthiest families, in a dispute as they fight to gain control of their fortunes and families.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

Image Credit: Netflix

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist is a three-part docu series that focuses on the group known as The Bling Ring. This group broke into the homes of several celebrities in 2008 and 2009.

The group consisted of teens and adults who targeted celebrity residents in Hollywood and Calabasas. During their break-ins, the group collected over $3 million in cash and personal items.

Schitt’s Creek seasons 1-6

The highly entertaining sitcom Schitt’s Creek will be moved from Netflix on October 2nd. Viewers better hurry to get that last viewing now. This series is created by the real-life father and son duo of Eugene and Dan Levy.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2

Image Credit: Netflix

The second season of the Netflix original Fate: The Winx Saga is out and streaming. This series is a teen drama that is based on Nickelodeon’s animated series Winx Club. The original was initially targeted towards a younger audience, but this series is a darker story for an older audience.