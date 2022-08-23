Connect with us

‘Five Days at Memorial: Finale Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Five Days at Memorial, Five Days at Memorial cast
Image Credit: Apple TV

Five Days at Memorial can be difficult to watch because when you think about it, you remember the events happening are based on real-life situation. Of course, like any show or movie, the Apple TV+ limited series is dramatized at times. But, much of what’s portrayed actually happened.

The series shows us how the doctors and other medical staff are left to their own devices to survive Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath. They only had a few limited choices they otherwise wouldn’t have made. They are euthanizing some patients for the lack of food and water, foul air condition, etc.

The cast of this medical drama involves

Vera Farmiga as Dr. Anna Pou,
Cornelius Smith Jr. as Dr. Bryant King,
Adepero Oduye as Karen Wynn,
Julie Ann Emery as Diane Robichaux,
Cherry Jones as Susan Mulderick,
Molly Hager as Virginia Rider,
Michael Gaston as Arthur “Butch” Schafer, and Joe Carroll as Michael Arvin.

Five Days at Memorial was released on 12th August with only the first three episodes. The streaming service ordered a total of eight episodes for this series. This means that we’re already halfway through the season. The finale is supposed to be on Friday, 16th September.

