First Look Photos at ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Revealed

Emily in Paris season 2 was one of the most anticipated Netflix shows of 2021, and fans binged the new episodes. They have been waiting for Emily in Paris season 3 since then.

The second season of the Emmy-nominated romantic comedy, Emily and Paris, premiered on Netflix at the end of December. The season picks up where the first left off, with a love triangle cliffhanger in season two. Emily goes into work and her relationships with a new perspective from the finale, setting up another season for soul-searching.

Below we have shared everything we know about Emily in Paris season 3!

Will there be an Emily in Paris season 3?

On Jan. 10, Netflix announced that Emily in Paris season 3 was renewed. But that’s not all the good news; Netflix announced they would release a season 4.

Normally, Netflix announces renewals within a month of a show’s release, but lately, renewals have been varied. Netflix announced Emily in Paris season 3 less than one month after the season 2 premiere.

The Cast of Emily in Paris season 3

Jean-Christophe Bouvet as Pierre Cadault

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Kevin Dias as Benoit

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

Kate Walsh as Madeline Wheeler

Bruno Gouery as Luc

Camille Razat as Camille

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper