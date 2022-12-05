‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2, Part 1: Does Sean Finally Tell His Parents He’s Gay? (Spoilers)

When Sean came out to his wife Julia, he was kicked out of the house and started living in Kate‘s basement.

During this ” separation period,” Sean and Kate’s mother, Margie, still hopes for Sean and Julia to sort things out and get back together. However, a tense family dinner in the third episode inspires Sean to the end of his rope, and he discloses everything to his parents.

During a flashback to the 1970s, Margie discovers Kate’s Tiger Beat magazine with Shaun Cassidy on the cover under Sean’s mattress. The magazine featured a centrefold of the actor shirtless, and Margie was curious about Sean hiding the magazine.

After the dinner, Margie talks to Sean and tells him he could have talked to her sooner. Sean thinks his mother knew he was gay but never wanted to accept or admit it, and that’s why she was constantly forcing him to go on dates with girls.

During a flashback, we also saw Sean and Tully sleeping together as teens for fun.

Despite the neutral response from his parents, Tully and Kate take him out to a gay bar and let him relish his freedom and liberation. Sean’s journey, including that of his family, will surely develop in part 2 as his relationship with William gets closer to marriage.

For more such updates, please refer to our website.