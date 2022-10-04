‘Firefly Lane Season 2’ Cast, Synopsis, Release Date And More

Firefly Lane season 2 will air on Netflix in the next few weeks, so keep an eye out for it!

Firefly Lane, a popular Netflix show of 2021 based on the book of the same name by Kristin Hannah, is one of the best series to come out this year. The first episode premiered on February 3 and topped the daily Top 10 for about three weeks, only to be knocked out by Ginny and Georgia.

Let’s get into everything we know about Firefly Lane season 2, which we now know will be the last season.

Netflix announced that the second season of Firefly Lane would air on December 2, which will be released in 16 episodes total- nine in December and the remaining to be released sometime the following year.

The Cast of Firefly Lane season 2

The prominent cast members are all back for the second season. Here is the list of series regulars returning:

Beau Garrett as Cloud

Yael Yurman as Marah Ryan

Ali Skovbye as Teenage Tully

Sarah Chalke as Kate Mularkey

Roan Curtis as Teenage Kate

Ben Lawson as Johnny Ryan

Katherine Heigl as Tully Hart

Four new cast members have been announced for Firefly Lane season 2:

India de Beaufort as Charlotte

Greg Germann as Benedict

Jolene Purdy as Justine

Ignacio Serricchio as Danny