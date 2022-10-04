Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Firefly Lane Season 2’ Cast, Synopsis, Release Date And More

Avatar photo

Published

Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly LaneFirefly Lane season 2 release date,
Image Credit: Curly Girly Productions

Firefly Lane season 2 will air on Netflix in the next few weeks, so keep an eye out for it!

Firefly Lane, a popular Netflix show of 2021 based on the book of the same name by Kristin Hannah, is one of the best series to come out this year. The first episode premiered on February 3 and topped the daily Top 10 for about three weeks, only to be knocked out by Ginny and Georgia.

Let’s get into everything we know about Firefly Lane season 2, which we now know will be the last season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Release Date of Lane season 2

Netflix announced that the second season of Firefly Lane would air on December 2, which will be released in 16 episodes total- nine in December and the remaining to be released sometime the following year.

The Cast of Firefly Lane season 2

The prominent cast members are all back for the second season. Here is the list of series regulars returning:

Beau Garrett as Cloud
Yael Yurman as Marah Ryan
Ali Skovbye as Teenage Tully
Sarah Chalke as Kate Mularkey
Roan Curtis as Teenage Kate
Ben Lawson as Johnny Ryan
Katherine Heigl as Tully Hart

Four new cast members have been announced for Firefly Lane season 2:

India de Beaufort as Charlotte
Greg Germann as Benedict
Jolene Purdy as Justine
Ignacio Serricchio as Danny

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Lady Chatterley’s Lover release date, Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Lady Chatterley’s Lover release date, Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast

Entertainment

‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Cast, Synopsis, Release Date And More

Netflix is looking to be more steamy. From their recent popular release of Bridgerton and Sex/Life, they were surprised with their interest in sex....

16 hours ago
Falling-for-Christmas, Falling-for-Christmas release date Falling-for-Christmas, Falling-for-Christmas release date

Entertainment

‘Falling For Christmas’ Cast, Synopsis, Release Date And More

Significantly, one of the most talented actresses, Lindsay Lohan, has dominated the Hollywood scene for about ten years. I am sure many people can...

16 hours ago
Forever Queens, Forever Queens plot, Forever Queens Netflix Forever Queens, Forever Queens plot, Forever Queens Netflix

Entertainment

What Is The Netflix Reality Series ‘Forever Queens’ Plot?

Four Mexican show biz queens reunite in Forever Queens, a new Mexican reality television series. The series was released on October 2nd only on...

16 hours ago
The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast

Entertainment

‘The Umbrella Academy Season 4’ Release Date

We will find out what is going on with their powers in the Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy. Is it coming to Netflix?...

16 hours ago
The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Witcher: Blood Origin plot, The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Witcher: Blood Origin plot, The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Witcher Season 3’ Release Date

We hope to bring some good news about The Witcher season 3 soon. We’re sorry that the show is not coming in October 2022....

16 hours ago
Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane plot, Firefly Lane cast Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane plot, Firefly Lane cast

Entertainment

What Is ‘Firefly Lane season 2’ About?

Fans of the TV show Firefly Lane will be excited to know that there is a new release date. The second season will air...

16 hours ago
Bling Empire season 3, Bling Empire season 3 release date, Bling Empire season 3 cast Bling Empire season 3, Bling Empire season 3 release date, Bling Empire season 3 cast

Entertainment

‘Bling Empire Season 3’ Release Date

Bling Empire season 3 is around the corner and will be released on Netflix in a couple of days, and fans can’t wait to...

16 hours ago
Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot

Entertainment

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Blu-Ray and DVD Expected Release Date

What has been the most talked about film of 2022? The title may belong to a movie called Don’t Worry, Darling. Between its onset...

16 hours ago
East New York, East New York cast, East New York plot, where to watch East New York East New York, East New York cast, East New York plot, where to watch East New York

Entertainment

Is ‘East New York’ on Netflix?

A new police procedural show will be on this Sunday night. It is set in New York and the 74th precinct of Brooklyn’s East...

1 day ago
Riverdale season 7, Riverdale season 7 release date, Riverdale season 7 release updates Riverdale season 7, Riverdale season 7 release date, Riverdale season 7 release updates

Entertainment

When is ‘Riverdale’ Season 7 Coming to Netflix?

Fans of Riverdale will have to wait a little while longer for the final season to come out. The CW and Netflix are in...

2 days ago
Community movie cast, Community, Community movie Community movie cast, Community, Community movie

Entertainment

‘Community’ Cast List: Who’s in Movie Adaptation of Donald Glover’s Series?

The popular NBC sitcom Community is moving from small to big screens. Dan Harmon, the original series creator and former writer Andrew Guest, are...

2 days ago
Sex Education, Sex Education Season 4, Sex Education Season 4 release date Sex Education, Sex Education Season 4, Sex Education Season 4 release date

Entertainment

‘Sex Education’ Season 4: Is the New Season Returning to Netflix in October?

A Netflix spokesperson says, “Sex Education season 4 is not coming to Netflix in October 2022.” It’s been a long time since we learned...

2 days ago