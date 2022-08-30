‘Fire Lane’ Season 2 Update: Release Expected This Fall

Although two seasons of Virgin River have been released since Firefly Lane’s premiere in February 2021, fans are already demanding a Firefly Lane season 2.

The series was approved for a second season in May 2021, and fans have been waiting since then with bated breath. But they are not to blame. Everyone is excited to see the next chapter of Tully and Kate’s story. However, these days, filming can require a bit more time.

Firefly Lane season 2 will not arrive on Netflix in September 2022. However, a new report indicates that this long-awaited season will come later this fall.

According to the Deadline reports, the second season of Firefly Lane can arrive on Netflix in November 2022. However, the mention of November was removed, and the new report stated that new episodes would come “later this year.”

However, this doesn’t necessarily rule out a release in November. Still, the fans will have to wait until Netflix confirms the season 2 release date. According to Heigl’s previous confirmation, the season will be released in 2022. Knowing that it will arrive sometime this fall, the fans can bank on that advanced rumor that Firefly Lane season 2 will arrive in November.